ArtWorks to Unveil 'Perspectives,' an Interactive Mural in Cincinnati's Walnut Hills Neighborhood

By Deirdre Kaye
 4 days ago
"Perspectives" by Mz. Icar can be experienced at the Dillard Building in Walnut Hills.

ArtWorks’ latest mural, “Perspectives,” practically leaps off the side of the historic Dillard Building in Walnut Hills. The mural, designed and partially installed by Cincinnati’s Mz. Icar, is a powerful and artistic representation of Walnut Hills’ history and residents’ hopes for the future.

Aside from the breathtaking work of large scale mixed media art, perhaps the most impressive part of the mural is the (wo)man hours put into “Perspectives” and the interactive elements involved. Using the Artvive app on their phones or tablets, visitors will be able to capture the mural in their viewfinders and “activate” the mural, a press release says. Through the app, the mural will take on 3D qualities and launch accompanying audio featuring stories from both old and new Walnut Hills residents.

“Mz. Icar, [is] an anonymous interdisciplinary art collective, comprised primarily of Black women," an ArtWorks press release says. "Their name is a reversal of racism, and their visuals celebrate black iconography, culture, expression, and joy.”

The mural is part of the 2022 FotoFocus Biennia l.

“ArtWorks has been proud to produce many signature public art installations for FotoFocus over its 12-year history. This year we were excited to identify an inspiring artist collective Mz. Icar, to create groundbreaking new permanent public work for FotoFocus. It has been a longtime dream to create a photo-based mural,” CEO and artistic director Colleen Houston says in the release.

There is a community mural dedication on Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. The permanent mural, "Perspectives," can be found on the Dillard Building at 791 East McMillan St., Walnut Hills.
nonprofit's website .

Photos: Everything We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival's 'Viking Weekend'

Vikings descended upon the grounds of the Renaissance Park in Waynesville on Oct. 8 and 9 for the Ohio Renaissance Festival's special Viking-themed weekend. Open through Oct. 30, the fest brings beloved favorites — including full-armored jousting displays and giant turkey legs — to the 35-acre recreated Elizabethan village.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
