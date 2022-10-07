ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Chipotle (CMG) Is a Great Growth Stock

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
LIFESTYLE
Zacks.com

Reliance Steel (RS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why OP Bancorp (OPBK) is a Solid Choice

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Growth Stocks#Staar#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Zacks Style Scores#Zacks Rank
Zacks.com

3 Reasons to Retain Nevro (NVRO) Stock in Your Portfolio

NVRO - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid foothold in the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) market. A solid second-quarter 2022 performance, along with continued strength in its flagship Senza platform, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and dependence on third-party payors persist.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why United Rentals (URI) is a Strong Growth Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Inspire (INSP) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

INSP - Free Report) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $208.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.9% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 10th

KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days. Klabin SA Price and Consensus. Klabin...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Options

MFIN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

AMPH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is one of 1193 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?

ATCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. Atlas is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock

PLUG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this alternative energy company have returned -23.9%,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

IQV vs. CLBT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

IQV - Free Report) and Cellebrite DI Ltd. (. CLBT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Energy Transfer (ET) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. Paydays are, after all, the best. In a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. And it’s easy to understand why – dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course, it provides more than...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

ARI - Free Report) closed at $8.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Coming into today, shares...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy