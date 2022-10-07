ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Point guard uncertainty on the Chicago Bulls leaves room from Coby White — but a big jump would be needed

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
Bulls guard Coby White (0) looks to pass as Nuggets forward Jeff Green defends in the second quarter of a preseason game Friday at the United Center. AP and Pioneer Press photos

In three years with the Chicago Bulls, Coby White has fashioned himself into a journeyman.

The guard joked last season that he would play anywhere on the court — even at center if necessary. But this year, the Bulls hope to cement a role for White to become a more productive scorer, both off ball and with the ball in his hands.

As the Bulls recalibrate to start the season without point guard Lonzo Ball , White could be a key option to direct the offense — but he’ll need to make a serious jump in his production to earn a larger role.

“He’s got to be aggressive. That’s the biggest thing for him,” coach Billy Donovan said. “Sometimes it’s hard when he’s off the ball and all of a sudden maybe he’s not in position to get the catch and shoot, but he has to just put it down. It’s really more or less about — not just for Coby but the rest of the guys — how can we help them play to their strengths?”

It was unclear how White could fit into the guard unit after his first outing of the preseason was cut short by an injury in the first quarter of Tuesday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans. White took a knee to the thigh after less than three minutes on the court, suffering a bone bruise.

Although he requested to return to the game — and showed no sign of damage on an MRI the next day — the Bulls medical staff is being particularly cautious after injuries derailed last season for many players, including White.

White’s shoulder injury last offseason sidelined him for the early months of the 2021-22 season, during which time the roster was mostly healthy. By the time he returned, the Bulls were plagued by injuries that forced White into a carousel of positions — sometimes starting point guard, sometimes coming off the bench as a shooter.

Donovan believes this inconsistency kept White from finding his rhythm. But White said it’s part of the game he’ll embrace as he battles for minutes this season.

“I take pride in being able to play multiple positions, so that’s nothing new to me,” White said. “I’ve been doing that since I’ve been here. I take pride in playing wherever they want me. I always say: As long as I’m getting minutes on the floor, I don’t really care.”

Although White is more comfortable bringing the ball up after last season, Donovan wants to keep an element of versatility in the guard’s role.

White can be an effective spot-up shooter, but his efficiency can dwindle if he becomes stuck on an island of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.

“We want to utilize Coby where we can play to his strengths, where there’s an interchangeable component,” Donovan said. “There will be times the ball’s in his hands, but if he’s not the point guard the whole game, we’re trying to utilize his catch-and-shoot ability or his playmaking ability to score.”

Entering the final year of his contract, White faces a precarious stretch of his career. A streaky shooter, White helped to shore up the Bulls’ lack of 3-point shooting for parts of last season, only to bottom out in the final two months.

This season could be make-or-break for White’s future in Chicago, but the guard doesn’t want that pressure to affect his play.

“I just play basketball, bro,” White said. “I’m just looking at it as another season. Whatever I can do to help my team, that’s all I care about. I believe everything else will take care of itself.”

