Hagerstown, MD

TheDailyBeast

Washington State GOP Pays a White Nationalist, Pro-Nazi Blogger

It’s no secret that Washington state has a white nationalist problem. Among the rugged mountains and towering pines are neo-Nazi groups and one of the largest chapters of a violent white supremacist organization. But there’s one group that has been increasingly and alarmingly connected to these extremists: Washington state’s GOP.The latest example is a pro-Nazi blogger Greyson Arnold’s affiliation with the state party. According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by The Daily Beast, the Washington State GOP paid Arnold $821.87 on July 15 for “payroll.”Arnold runs the far-right Telegram account “Pure Politics,” which traffics in Jan. 6 conspiracy theories,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Michigan Advance

Under criminal investigation, DePerno seeks to be the state’s chief law enforcement officer

It’s a situation unprecedented in Michigan political history: A candidate for statewide office is running under the possibility of being indicted by the very office that he’s seeking, with a vow to indict the current officeholder if he wins. The fact that the office in question also happens to be for attorney general, the chief […] The post Under criminal investigation, DePerno seeks to be the state’s chief law enforcement officer  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

