An area of low pressure can be seen on satellite this morning spinning just off the southern California coastline. With this low comes increased moisture for our are, mostly for the higher elevations near Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club. As heating occurs during the afternoon hours, expect chances of showers and thunderstorms for mostly the higher elevations of Kern County over the next few days. This low will push a bit further offshore by the end of the week which leads to dryer conditions once again.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO