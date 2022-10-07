ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Power pole down on Highway 223, expect delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A construction truck hit a power pole on Highway 223 and Weedpatch Highway Tuesday morning causing traffic delays. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident happened at 8:21 a.m. all lanes of Highway 223 are blocked in both directions for an unknown amount of time.
Bakersfield Now

Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
KGET 17

1 dead after motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has confirmed one person has died following a crash over the weekend involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. The crash involving a 2007 Harley Davidson and a Freightliner semi-truck was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on I-5 northbound south...
Bakersfield Now

Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
KGET

At least 1 dead in I-5 motorcycle crash in Lebec

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died Sunday in a motorcycle crash involved a semi-truck along Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to CHP. The crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 near the Lebec Service Road exit, according to CHP’s Traffic […]
KGET

BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
Taft Midway Driller

Second man dies from Aug. 30 shooting in Lost Hills

A second man shot in Lost Hills more than a month ago has died, the Kern County Coroner said. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, died on Sept. 30 at Kern Medical, the coroner said. Gonzalez and another victim, Ulyses Aviles, 34, were both shot about 11 p.m. on Aug. 30 on the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue.
Bakersfield Californian

McFarland Unified cancels this week’s athletic events for safety reasons

The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in...
KGET

Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
KGET 17

Warm temperatures continue throughout the week in Kern County

An area of low pressure can be seen on satellite this morning spinning just off the southern California coastline. With this low comes increased moisture for our are, mostly for the higher elevations near Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club. As heating occurs during the afternoon hours, expect chances of showers and thunderstorms for mostly the higher elevations of Kern County over the next few days. This low will push a bit further offshore by the end of the week which leads to dryer conditions once again.
KGET

2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
Bakersfield Now

Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
