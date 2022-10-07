Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGET 17
Power pole down on Highway 223, expect delays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A construction truck hit a power pole on Highway 223 and Weedpatch Highway Tuesday morning causing traffic delays. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident happened at 8:21 a.m. all lanes of Highway 223 are blocked in both directions for an unknown amount of time.
Bakersfield Now
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
KGET 17
1 dead after motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has confirmed one person has died following a crash over the weekend involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. The crash involving a 2007 Harley Davidson and a Freightliner semi-truck was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on I-5 northbound south...
Bakersfield Now
Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday night in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the crash.
At least 1 dead in I-5 motorcycle crash in Lebec
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died Sunday in a motorcycle crash involved a semi-truck along Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to CHP. The crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 near the Lebec Service Road exit, according to CHP’s Traffic […]
Southwest Bakersfield church building destroyed by fire
Last week, a fire damaged the home for the unhoused operated by Victory Outreach Church in southwest Bakersfield. The home was a place for people recovering from drugs and alcohol.
BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting in Delano leaves two people dead, one injured
According to early reports, the shooting took place around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of County Line and Road 136 in Delano.
Taft Midway Driller
Second man dies from Aug. 30 shooting in Lost Hills
A second man shot in Lost Hills more than a month ago has died, the Kern County Coroner said. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, died on Sept. 30 at Kern Medical, the coroner said. Gonzalez and another victim, Ulyses Aviles, 34, were both shot about 11 p.m. on Aug. 30 on the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue.
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say
Two people have died and another person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.
Bakersfield Californian
McFarland Unified cancels this week’s athletic events for safety reasons
The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Man Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In South Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Union Avenue around 6 a.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash reveals the driver was traveling [..]
VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
KGET 17
Warm temperatures continue throughout the week in Kern County
An area of low pressure can be seen on satellite this morning spinning just off the southern California coastline. With this low comes increased moisture for our are, mostly for the higher elevations near Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club. As heating occurs during the afternoon hours, expect chances of showers and thunderstorms for mostly the higher elevations of Kern County over the next few days. This low will push a bit further offshore by the end of the week which leads to dryer conditions once again.
Suspects arrested for allegedly killing person in California and burying body in Arizona desert
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TCD) -- A wanted suspect was arrested over the weekend for his alleged involvement in the killing of a person in California and moving their body to the desert. According to an Oct. 4 statement, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department called the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in...
2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
Body exhumed in Arizona desert, California man arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert.
Bakersfield Now
Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
Comments / 0