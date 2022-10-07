The wait is over. Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is here.The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza will run until midnight on Wednesday (12 October) and offers the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain on everything from tech, laptops, and gaming to home appliances, household essentials and so much more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogWhere big-name brands are concerned, true to form, Amazon has gone large, offering some seriously impressive deals and discounts on the likes of Shark, Ninja, Olaplex, Lego, Apple, Fitbit, ghd and, of...

