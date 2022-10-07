ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 deals: Best Early Access Sale offers on AirPods, Fire sticks, Ninja and more

The wait is over. Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is here.The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza will run until midnight on Wednesday (12 October) and offers the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain on everything from tech, laptops, and gaming to home appliances, household essentials and so much more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogWhere big-name brands are concerned, true to form, Amazon has gone large, offering some seriously impressive deals and discounts on the likes of Shark, Ninja, Olaplex, Lego, Apple, Fitbit, ghd and, of...
SHOPPING
Benzinga

Why Laser Photonics Shares Jumped By Around 44%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares climbed 107.7% to close at $0.3395 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares gained 62.3% to close at $40.00 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
STOCKS

