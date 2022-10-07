Slay Hermosa benefits from produce fresh from its chef’s farm, and wine poured from its chef’s winery. One of the defining moments in California cuisine was when Alice Waters of Chez Panisse surprised her customers with an unorthodox dessert: a plate with nothing on it but a peach. No sauce, no garnish, just a piece of fruit. In the1980s, when wild creativity was fetishized, it was daring to insist that something natural could not be improved by a chef. The news rippled across the culinary world, and chefs who had been stacking flavor upon flavor started reassessing their options.

HERMOSA BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO