Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin
The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
Big Eyes Presale Raised $500,000 in One Day!- Could Big Eyes attract Shiba Inu or Dogecoin holders?
The Big Eyes (BIG) meme coin is poised to provide more and more excitement as it comes to the end of its third presale phase. Will this early success and growth attract the Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders to partake of the Big Eye Coin Presale Coin Pie?
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
Darling Crypto: Shiba Inu Reclaims Top Spot As ETH Whales’ Favorite
Shiba Inu is making all the right kinds of noise these days. It is becoming the darling of the whales. Even though the project’s game, Shiba Eternity, was released 5 days ago, SHIB has been falling behind. The value of Shiba Inu was reported to have fallen thanks to...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin: Here’s What To Expect From The Best Meme Coins On The Cryptocurrency Market
Memecoins are essential in the crypto world. They make the ecosystem fun, and they give people the chance to be part of a community. Many memecoins share similarities, but all memecoins are not the same. To make sense of the concept of memecoins, let’s look at three memecoins and how they work.
Big Eyes Coin Amassed $500,000 In The Last 24 Hours! Can Dogecoin Keep Up With Cat’s Gimmicks?
It is no secret that the world of crypto is currently going through a rough patch. Eight months ago, the market’s overall capitalisation reached nearly $3 trillion, signifying a prosperous future for an industry that took everyone by surprise. However, fast forward to the present moment, and the same metric barely exceeds the $1 trillion mark.
5 New Best Crypto ICOs to Invest in 2023
An initial coin offering (ICO) is a popular way to raise funds for products and services related to cryptocurrency. If a company is seeking to raise money for creating a new coin, app, or service, it can launch an ICO in order to raise funds. Investors are offered to buy...
Bitcoin And Smartphones: How Mobile Devices Can Help Bring Mass Crypto Adoption
Bitcoin is already in existence for more than a decade now, being first introduced in 2009. Many years later, the asset established itself as the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, not to mention popularity. Its market cap currently stands at over $370 billion and despite being down 72%...
Small Budget? Invest in Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Uniswap for Potentially Big Long-Term Gains
As the popularity of blockchains continues to gain traction, new tokens are launched daily. Several new platforms have piqued the interest of traders and investors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a relatively new cryptocurrency. It’s a cryptocurrency with a lot of potential and might deliver huge gains by the end of 2022, alongside giants Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI).
Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Suggest Market Is In Full Accumulation Mode
Since bitcoin fell below $20,000, investors across all spheres have been taking this as an opportunity to fill up their bags. This accumulation trend was not readily apparent at first given the high volatility that was triggered by the FOMC meeting. However, now that the market has settled into somewhat of a normal range, the accumulation trend looks to be in full swing.
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. The economic conditions that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time high at $69,000 have...
Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin
The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
Bitcoin Whales Withdrew 15.7k BTC From Exchanges Recently, Highest Since June
Data shows Bitcoin whales took out 15.7k BTC from exchanges during recent weeks, the highest amount since June of this year. Bitcoin Whale Netflows Registered Negative Values Recently. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC whale withdrawal volumes have been rising in the last few weeks. The...
Turkey Ramps Up Efforts To Become The Next Crypto And Blockchain Hub
Turkish residents continuously maintain a bullish stance on crypto transactions despite the bear markets. Ismail H. Polat, a media lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, said the driving factor is the high inflation. Recent reports show the Turkish crypto industry is working to build the crypto ecosystem amid the...
Why Bitcoin Investors – Who Are Paranoid About Hacks – Are Turning To ‘Old’ Tech
Bitcoin and its fellow cryptocurrencies are on their way to show the world one of the biggest ironies in the field of financial technology. These assets, widely heralded as the future of FinTech, might turn back time and go old school courtesy of holders who are paranoid about protecting their investment from the bad guys who are out there to steal their hard-earned money.
Huobi To Be Acquired By About Capital, This Could Make Listing Easier For New Projects Like Uniglo.io
Huobi has for many years been a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in China. Founded in 2013, the exchange has seen rapid growth with the expansion of crypto into the spotlight and volumes increasing dramatically year on year. Rival exchange Binance began spreading out worldwide to increase its customer base, with Huobi’s main market remaining domestic. After the governmental decision to make all crypto transactions illegal in 2021, both Binance and Huobi halted all service to the Chinese community, dramatically affecting the latter’s volumes and user numbers. There were already rumors that the founder, Leon Li, was looking to sell his majority share of the company for $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
Feed3 is Making its Way to the Top of the Cryptocurrency World Ahead of Both Dogecoin and Monero Using Its Unique Tool Called Freeda
Web 3.0 was developed to enhance users’ time spent online while facilitating the sharing and using users’ preferred data sources. The development of Web 3.0, one of humanity’s most ingenious digital innovations, has encouraged the spread of decentralization across all areas of technology, from video games to new financial instruments to the blockchain technology upon which many cryptocurrencies are based.
3 Reasons Why Luna Price Is Crashing and Why These 2 Coins Will Explode 100x
The crypto market is holding steady at its current levels, for the most part. Some once-popular tokens are now crashing hard, while major ones like bitcoin and ether struggle to break past their resistance levels. Meanwhile, controversial tokens like Terra and Terra Classic are tanking in the wake of several developments.
Moshnake and Polkadot Are Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out for When the Bear Market Finally Recedes
The crypto market crash proves that no one is immune to the bad side of the crypto market. Whether you’re an experienced market analyst, a crypto enthusiast, a newbie, a high-risk taker, or a conservative investor, you must have experienced some loss during this trading year. The good news is that this period doesn’t last forever, but no one can tell when it will finally recede.
Terra Founder Do Kwon Is Still Cashing Out, But Not With Bitcoin
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Terra founder Do Kwon has been under fire from authorities since the network crashed earlier in 2022. Kwon who has now been asked to turn in his passport or have it rendered invalid has said he is not on the run. The founder has also denied all allegations that he has been trying to cash out bitcoin from the LUNA Foundation Guard treasury. While that might be true, more information has emerged that the Terra founder might be indeed cashing out funds, just not with bitcoin.
