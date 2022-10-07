ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Jackson to Draymond Green: 'No reason to sucker punch a young fella'

By Alex Espinoza
 4 days ago

Now that the video has surfaced of Draymond Green’s punch on Jordan Poole in Wednesday’s practice, we have better context of what really went down.

In the clip published by TMZ Friday morning , Poole and Draymond can be seen chirping, before Green walks over about 20 feet and gets chest-to-chest with his teammate. Poole, 23, shoves him away before Green, 32, delivered a quick punch that dropped Poole to the floor.

Stephen Jackson, the outspoken former Warriors player who now co-hosts the popular “All The Smoke” podcast, gave his candid thoughts on the situation. Jackson, for one, didn’t like what he saw from Draymond in the altercation. @WarriorsWorld shared a clip of Jackson’s reaction via Twitter:

“There’s no reason to sucker punch a young fella, you know what I’m saying,” Jackson said. “But I told Draymond (Thursday) night, he’s gotta fix that situation with Poole. He doesn’t benefit from it at all. He gotta be big bro and tell little bro, ‘Look, I spazzed out.’ But you never hit the little homies like that in practice, or your teammates. You never do that. I’ve never done that, bro. Never done that.”

Jackson was known as a hot head during his 14-year career. Hell, he even ran into the stands in Detroit in 2004 to fight fans and defend teammates during the Malice in the Palace.

Draymond is a certified hot head, too, but Jackson clearly agrees with the Warriors in their assessment that Draymond crossed a line here.

Now, comes the rebuilding of trust, a major responsibility which Jackson thinks Green must shoulder.

