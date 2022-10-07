ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Honda's New $4.4 Billion EV Battery Plant Will Be Built in Ohio

Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution on Tuesday said a new multibillion-dollar plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles will be located in Ohio. The battery plant is expected to cost $3.5 billion, with overall investment by the unnamed joint venture eventually reaching $4.4 billion, the companies said. Construction of...
