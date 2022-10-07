Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
GM Is Launching a New Business to Connect Homes and Businesses With EV Chargers, Energy Storage
GM is starting a new business unit to offer electricity storage and management for homes and businesses. The new unit, called GM Energy, will provide battery packs, EV chargers, and software to help customers optimize charging and ride out electric grid disruptions. General Motors on Tuesday said that it is...
NBC Miami
Inflation Expectations Ease, While Spending Outlook Tumbles, Fed Consumer Survey Shows
Consumers expect the inflation rate a year from now to be 5.4%, the lowest number in a year and a decline from 5.75% in August, according to a New York Fed survey. Respondents also indicated that they see household spending growth of 6%. That's the lowest level since January and the biggest one-month decline ever.
NBC Miami
Honda's New $4.4 Billion EV Battery Plant Will Be Built in Ohio
Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution on Tuesday said a new multibillion-dollar plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles will be located in Ohio. The battery plant is expected to cost $3.5 billion, with overall investment by the unnamed joint venture eventually reaching $4.4 billion, the companies said. Construction of...
Comments / 0