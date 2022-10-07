Read full article on original website
Oconee County man accused of inappropriately touching a child, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Deputies said Ernest Eldridge Pelfrey, 33, was taken into custody on Oct. 8. Pelfrey was given a $25,000 surety bond and released from jail after posting bond on Saturday.
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office releases information after traffic stop questioned
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A day after a president of a historically black university called out Upstate law enforcement for a traffic stop involving a chartered bus carrying students and staff, new information was released. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to the public letter from North Carolina's Shaw...
Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Suspect in quintuple homicide arrested in Georgia after chase, sheriff says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man is in custody charged in the shooting deaths of five people whose bodies were found in an Upstate home earlier this week. "This is the largest single murder we've had in Spartanburg County," Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
Coroner releases some victims' names in quintuple homicide
INMAN, S.C. — An Upstate coroner released three names of the five people killed at a home Sunday night. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released the names of Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, and Adam Daniel Morley, 32, both of Bobo Drive, in Inman. Both were found dead inside the...
2 bodies found during welfare check at home in Macon County, deputies say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. — The call for a welfare check at a home has led to the discovery of two bodies, according to county officials. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, said in a Facebook post that they were at a home off Mack Branch Road.
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
'He was my absolute world': Loved one remembers one of the five victims found dead in Inman home
INMAN, S.C. — Samatha McKelvey and 37-year-old Thomas Anderson dated for six years. "His laugh was contagious, his smile was even worse than that," McKelvey said. Through the ups and downs, McKelvey said Thomas was one of a kind. "Just everything that has happened. I'm just still so confused...
3 arrested, charged in shooting of teen in Clemson church parking lot, chief says
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson police announced Monday the arrest of three people after a shooting left a teen injured last month in a church parking lot. Clemson police Chief Jorge Campos said in a release that the following people were arrested and charged:. Jayveon Bostick-Barnette, 19, charged with attempted...
8-year-old saves brother after dog alerts him to fire in Oconee County home
SENECA, S.C. — An 8-year-old saved his 6-year-old brother from a fire in their home in Seneca earlier this month, according to his grandmother, Sharmen Pressley. Pressley said the family's dog alerted 8-year-old Zeke Stewart that there was a fire. "I later found out that the dog, who was...
Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars of furniture from Greenville store
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police are still searching for the suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars of furniture from an Upstate store. The owners of Up 2 Us Furniture are now offering $500 a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Greenville police say the...
New lawsuits filed in ongoing Varsity Spirit, Rockstar Cheer abuse case, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several new lawsuits were filed Tuesday against Rockstar Cheer, its late owner Scott Foster, multiple Rockstar coaches, and national cheer organizations detailing new allegations of sexual abuse. Attorneys with the Strom Law Firm announced in a release that three new federal lawsuits were filed in Greenville.
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
Coroner called to deadly crash on Midway Road in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has been called to a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County. The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at Midway Road and Stevens Court, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website. No other information was immediately available. A WYFF News 4...
Coroner releases name of firefighter killed in Anderson County crash
The Anderson County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County as a firefighter. The Coroner's Office said Daniel Bagwell, 30, of Pelzer, was killed in a crash on Midway Road at Stevens Court. Officials said Bagwell was an Anderson firefighter and also...
Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
Anderson Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash
ANDERSON, S.C. — An Upstate fire department is mourning the loss of one of its off-duty firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Bagwell, 30, was killed in a car crash Monday. The Anderson Fire Department says Bagwell was an 11-year veteran of its department, as well as a volunteer firefighter with West Pelzer Fire Department.
New restaurants named as part of Mauldin's 'urban village' opening soon
MAULDIN, S.C. — One of the Upstate's most exciting developments continues to take shape a year after the master plans were unveiled. Phase One of the urban village called BridgeWay Station – which is 40 acres and runs along Interstate 385 in Mauldin – was announced in April 2021.
Fall For Greenville chef shares favorite recipe you can make at home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The countdown to Fall For Greenville is on, with the popular downtown fall event set to kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday. WYFF News 4 Today is introducing you to a chef whose entrees will be on display during the gastronomic festival.
