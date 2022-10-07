Barro's Pizza, Dr Pepper host tuition giveaway contest

Family-owned and operated Barro’s Pizza, is giving away $10,000 to one local Arizona resident in the 2022 Arizona Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

The prize money is available to help pay college tuition or any related educational expenses, according to a press release. Entries now being accepted online at https://barrospizza.com/drpeppercontest.

“Our community is such an important part of who we are as a company,” said Ken Barro, owner of Barro’s Pizza. “We are honored each year to partner with Dr Pepper to give away $10,000 to a local student that may be struggling to pay for school or expenses that come with it. We look forward to this campaign each year, it means a lot to be able to help a student achieve their educational goals.”

The Barro’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has awarded $95,000 to students in Arizona since 2012. Submissions are open to all Arizona residents 18 year or older. A winner will be selected at random from the online and text-to-win entries. The winner can use the money to pay for current expenses such as tuition and books or to pay off outstanding student loans.

Entries will be accepted Sept. 19-Dec. 19. For more information about the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, visit www.drpeppertuition.com.