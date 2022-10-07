What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities.
As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more.Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities
News Channel 11 compiled a list that features events and happenings the entire family can enjoy.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Abuse Alternatives Inc. Poker Run Fundraiser
What: October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This fundraiser will include a poker run across the Tri-Cities
When: Begins at 11 a.m.
Where: Starts at Michael Waltrip Brewing and then travels to Bristol Motor Speedway, Elizabethton’s VFW, TN & Shady Valley Country Store and finishes at Michael Waltrip Brewing
More: $25 registration, cash only. For more information, click here .
Rocky Mount Harvest Festival
What: A celebration of the fall season of 1791 at the original Capital of the Southwest Territory
When: Oct. 8-9
Where: Rocky Mount State Historic Site at 200 Huder Hill Road in Piney Flats
More: History tours, food trucks, live music, crafts, pumpkin painting, Pumpkin Wars
Storytelling Festival
What: 50th annual event with stories from around the world
When: Oct. 7-9
Where: Downtown Jonesborough
More: For further information, click here .
Apple Festival
What: Features over 350 food and crafter vendors, two entertainment stages, contests, games and more
When: Oct. 7-8
Where: Downtown Erwin
Blue Highway Fest
What: Bluegrass and roots festival
When: Oct. 7-8 beginning at 6 p.m.
Where: Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia
Repticon Johnson City
What: For reptile enthusiasts
When: Oct. 8-9 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Holiday Inn in Johnson City located at 101 W. Springbrook Drive
Fall-o-dendron Festival
What: Fall festival with food, music and crafts
When: Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Where: Roan Mountain State Park
Marion’s Annual Chili Championship
What: Chili tastings and music
When: Music starts at 3 p.m.
Where: Downtown Marion
More: Admission is free and includes live music. Chili tasting bracelets are $5.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Rocky Mount Harvest Festival
What: A celebration of the fall season of 1791 at the original Capital of the Southwest Territory
When: Oct. 8-9
Where: Rocky Mount State Historic Site at 200 Huder Hill Road in Piney Flats
More: History tours, food trucks, live music, crafts, pumpkin painting, Pumpkin War
Storytelling Festival
What: 50th annual event with stories from around the world
When: Oct. 7-9
Where: Downtown Jonesborough
More: For further information, click here .
Repticon Johnson City
What: For reptile enthusiasts
When: Oct. 8-9 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Holiday Inn in Johnson City located at 101 W. Springbrook Drive
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0