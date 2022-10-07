Read full article on original website
WSAZ
High Q Educational Gameshow coming to the CW
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The return of High Q will air 1 p.m. on Saturdays on the CW beginning October 15.
WSAZ
YMCA starts free market for children and families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It seems like prices for everything from gas to groceries and electric bills are rising, but the YMCA tries to lighten the financial load by serving hundreds of children hot meals and snacks each day. When Lacie Stover, director of Youth Development at the YMCA of...
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
wchstv.com
Thousands flock to West Virginia Pumpkin Festival
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Pumpkin festival wrapped up in Milton Sunday evening. Visitor Wayne Adams came to see the award-winning, 1,602-pound pumpkin, grown by Albert Rodebaugh II of Craigsville. "I like seeing the pumpkins, the big pumpkins, the giant pumpkins, and seeing what people is growing...
thelevisalazer.com
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
Ironton Tribune
Granny’s to host Spooktacular
Granny’s is set to host their first annual Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 29-30. The event will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day and feature a food truck and more than 29 vendors. Attendees are urged to wear a costume and those who do will be entered into a...
WSAZ
Flames tear through trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
WSAZ
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Oct 11
City Council creates governing board to oversee broadband project. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Governor Justice proposes vehicle tax refund. Updated: 10 hours ago. Governor Justice proposes vehicle tax refund.
Longtime educator gives out last awards
For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
WSAZ
Fire damages home in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say. The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a...
Free West Side Health Clinic helps dozens in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved […]
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WSAZ
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.
Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
WSAZ
Logan pastor forgives vandals who spray painted church
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Church of the Nazarene on Dingess Street in Logan is all cleaned up after vandals spray-painted vulgar images and language on the property and at least five other properties across the city late in the week. One other church, two baseball fields, a football...
WSAZ
Fire reported at apartment building
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
