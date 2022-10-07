Read full article on original website
What Camera Should You Buy In 2022?
There hasn’t been a bad camera released in the last few years. But, still, some cameras are better than others. In this article, we will see what cameras are the best ones to pick up in 2022. Some are cheap, while others are expensive, some are made for fast shooting, and others capture stunning detail in the studio.
Four Steps for Balancing Natural Light and Flash
Knowing how to balance flash and ambient light is one of the most important skills a portrait photographer can have, as it will give you the maximum creative and technical versatility needed to tackle just about any scenario. If you are wondering how to do this, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you four steps to creating a balanced, compelling photo using both flash and ambient light.
How To Set up a Complete Video-friendly Studio Setup for Under $3,000
So many YouTubers are able to project an air of authority with some amazing A-roll setups. While it may seem like you need a dedicated studio space to do so, that's not always the case, as this video shows you how to get a professional look on a budget. Coming...
Should You Use a 24-70mm f/2.8 or 24-105mm f/4 Lens?
When it comes to a walkaround lens, you generally have two options: a 24-70mm f/2.8 or a 24-105mm f/4 (or something similar). So, which is right for you? Both options have advantages and drawbacks that make them the right fit for different needs and styles. This helpful video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to make the right choice for your camera bag.
