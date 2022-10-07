How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Tennessee

Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against Tennessee this Saturday.

The LSU Tigers are set to host the Tennessee Volunteers in one of the highly anticipated games of the week. It’ll be a Top 25 matchup with LSU finally cracking the AP Poll this week, coming in at No. 25, while Tennessee sits firmly at No. 8 in the country.

The Tigers are fresh off of a victory over Auburn last weekend, boosting their record to 4-1 on the season, while the Volunteers are well rested after their bye weekend last week.

It’ll be an early kickoff, but surely one that will not lack energy in a sold out Tiger Stadium.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Gives Record-Setting $1 Million Donation to Tiger Athletic Fund

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to Saturday’s matchup:

Game Information : LSU Tigers vs Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records : LSU Tigers (4-1) vs Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Date/Time : Saturday, October 8th at 11 a.m. CT

Where : Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming : ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators : ESPN commentators are scheduled to be Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline reporter) and Todd McShay (analyst).

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Tennessee Matchup

Radio :

ESPN Radio: Commentators are scheduled to be Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst) and Ian Fitzsimmons (field analyst).

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3