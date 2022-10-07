Read full article on original website
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their 2022 exhibition games Friday at Rogers Place with a 7:00 p.m. contest against the Seattle Kraken. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. RECENT BLOGS & ARTICLES. VIEWING...
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
Preview: Ducks Cap Preseason in Matinee Matchup vs. Kings
The Ducks and Kings meet for the third time this week, closing the 2022 preseason today at Crypto.com Arena. PUCK DROP: 1:00 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL (DUCKS BROADCAST) | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim enters the preseason finale with a 4-2-0 record through six games, but just...
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
Bally Sports Florida Announces Panthers Broadcast Schedule for 2022-23
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Florida Panthers, announced plans to produce and televise 75 Panthers games during the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. The puck drops with a special one-hour extended pregame show set for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 ahead of the...
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
Flames finish off preseason, turn focus to next week's date with Avs. Bring on the regular season. The Flames played their eighth and final warmup tilt Friday, falling 5-3 to the visiting Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome despite outshooting them 38-16. Tyler Toffoli, Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri scored for...
RELEASE: Oilers acquire Klim Kostin from St. Louis
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired centreman Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Kostin was selected in the first round (31st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and has recorded five goals and 11 points in 46 career NHL games with the Blues.
Something to prove
But Perron, who signed a two-year free-agent deal with Detroit on July 13, said it wasn't the first time he's donned Red Wings gear. "When I was 13 or 14, I got some red Sergei Fedorov gloves," Perron said on Sept. 22. "It reminded me of that when I put the gloves on. It's pretty cool. An Original Six team, for me, I never had the chance (to play for one) throughout all the teams and opportunities I've had in my career so far."
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
NHL Buzz: Blais doubtful for Rangers season opener
Oshie, Orlov could play Wednesday for Capitals; Couturier remains out for Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New York Rangers. Sammy Blais did not practice Monday and the forward is doubtful for the Rangers...
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
Companions In The Crease: Andersen, Raanta Explain Masks
RALEIGH, NC. - A fictional hound dog and a LEGO character will be a part of the last line of defense for the Carolina Hurricanes this season. What exactly do they have to do with Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen?. Well, there is meaning behind both of the figures prominently...
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Opening Knight Festivities for October 13
VEGAS (October 8, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 8, the details of the fan experience on Opening Knight presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to celebrate the first home game of the 2022-23 regular season. The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile...
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
Minnesota Wild Announces Return of High School Hockey Captains Program
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild and West Bend Mutual Insurance today announced the return of the high school hockey captains program. The High School Hockey Captains Program presented by West Bend honors two high school hockey captains, one male and one female, from November through March.
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'
The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
