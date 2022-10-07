Read full article on original website
Related
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
Park City Ski Swap’s 50th anniversary anticipates 5,000 shoppers
PARK CITY, Utah — The 50th annual Park City Ski Swap is coordinated by Park City Ski and Snowboard (PCSS). PCSS relies on donations, grants, tuition and fundraising efforts to […]
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mrs. Backer’s: A sweet — and flowery — Salt Lake institution
Mrs. Backer’s has sold the same pastries from the same location in Salt Lake City since 1941. It’s been at 434 E. South Temple for so long the building is on the national register of historic places. It has filled order for movie stars and governors and Jazz players and Latter-day Saint church leaders.
gastronomicslc.com
One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day
Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
BYU Newsnet
Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic
Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
ksl.com
'I wholeheartedly rejoice with you': Prophet dedicates land for temple in Heber Valley
HEBER CITY — Hundreds of local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered on Saturday as President Russell M. Nelson walked onto the future grounds of the Heber Valley Utah Temple. "I love you all. I wholeheartedly rejoice with you," President Nelson, who wasn't expected...
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $9.2 Million, This Mountain Contemporary Masterpiece in Park City has The Capability of Taking Your Breath Away
The Home in Park City, a mountain contemporary masterpiece within the Promontory gates captures the mountain views in a way that will continue to leave your family breathless as you create unforgettable memories together is now available for sale. This home located at 7687 N Promontory Ranch Rd, Park City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Garrett Noel (Phone: 435-640-3964) at BHHS Utah Promontory for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
utahstories.com
New Restaurants Opening in Deer Valley and Downtown Salt Lake
Deer Valley Resort has an exciting new restaurant slated to open for the 2022-23 winter season, on December 15th. It is called Cast & Cut and will be located in Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge. A surf & turf themed restaurant, of sorts, Cast & Cut will feature a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riverton restaurant shocked by outpouring of support for hurricane victims
Days after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, the owners of a Riverton restaurant decided they would try to fill a small trailer of things to take to Florida to help victims of the storm.
kjzz.com
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
Hiker warns others after bobcat encounter in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A woman out on a hike in the Wasatch Mountains warned others after she encountered a bobcat while on her walk Sunday. Mikala Jordan was on a trail in Neffs Canyon when she spotted the bobcat. At first, the bobcat was facing away from Jordan, before it turned around and began walking towards her.
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kuer.org
BYU students join nationwide walkout against ‘queerphobia’ at religious schools
More than a hundred Brigham Young University students, alumni and community members protested the discrimination of LGBTQ+ students at religious universities and called for an end to Title IX religious exemptions. The Oct. 11 walkout was organized by the Black Menaces, an activist group started at BYU known for their...
Breeze Airways begins Provo flights to Las Vegas
Residents in Utah County now have a second choice to fly to Las Vegas. As of Thursday, flights began departing locally for Sin City via Breeze Airways. Breeze, known for calling itself the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline, was founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman. The airline’s headquarters is in Cottonwood Heights, with the new Provo Airport as its home base in Utah.
ksl.com
Utah man delivers thousands of 'heart rocks' to Uvalde
LEHI — A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give to...
Ogden hairstylist offers free services for those struggling with mental health
Monday was World Mental Health Day, and one Utah hairstylist offered her services for free to help those struggling.
Comments / 0