ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg says it found student who wrote threat

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rvls_0iQObbmJ00

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A student has admitted to making the threat against Vicksburg Middle School that caused it to cancel classes Friday , the district said.

The Vicksburg Police Department interviewed several students and their parents. Eventually, a student admitted to writing a threat in a student survey sent out Thursday afternoon, the district said.

Neither Vicksburg Community Schools nor police would say what the threat was or why it was made. They did not identify the student or say what disciplinary measures will be taken.

The district thanked law enforcement for their help in the investigation.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority. Vicksburg Community Schools takes all threats seriously and works cooperatively with law enforcement to protect our school community,” wrote Vicksburg Community Schools superintendent Keevin O’Neill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Dorothy
4d ago

Typical HICKSBURG, The 2 cops of the Vicksburg police "department" wouldn't comment on the specifics of the such threat. Guess is, the kid was from a "prominent" family of the burg. Thinking a child of the Catholic church Martin's, where parents are... "upstanding" church members with cash supporting the church.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Why Did This Person Wait Five Months To Report $10,000 Cash Missing?

I try not to make it a habit of carrying around a ton of cash. I got jumped once when I lived in Oklahoma and had all the cash on me (and my car) stolen in the process. But, at most, I might have $50 on me on a good day. But, if I happened to get jumped again, and my money stolen again, I'm pretty sure I'd be calling the cops right away... not this guy, apparently.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Allegan Co. teacher wins Excellence in Education award

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County teacher won the Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery, which provides a cash prize and a classroom grant. Morgan Warner teaches seventh and eighth grade math at Martin High and Middle School. There, she works with students both in and out of the classroom.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vicksburg Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
WWMTCw

Crews extinguish house fire in Kalamazoo Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety sent crews out Tuesday afternoon to battle a house fire. The house caught fire on Race Street, between Hays Park Ave and Lisa Street. Delay on the tracks: Passengers endure 19-hour train trip from Detroit to Chicago. Public safety officers responded...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division

PAW PAW. Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools administration decided to drop their TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) curriculum, according to Superintendent Rick Reo. It's a form of social and emotional learning (SEL) that helps students practice skills like self and social awareness.
PAW PAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
inkfreenews.com

Michigan Man Sentenced In Home Improvement Fraud Case

WARSAW — A Michigan man will serve four years in prison after a home improvement fraud that cost a local couple more than $110,000. Douglas S. Flagle, 51, Edwardsburg, Mich., was charged with theft of property with a value greater than $50,000 and home improvement fraud, both level 5 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
WARSAW, IN
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman

Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
KENTWOOD, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?

If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown

What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy