Boca Raton High School cleared after police investigate reports of an armed subject
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The school has been cleared after authorities found nothing suspicious on campus. The Boca Raton Police Department said officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at Boca Raton High School. The school is on a precautionary code red lockdown, and authorities...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing in Lake Worth Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man convicted of a murder that took place almost three years ago in Lake Worth Beach has been sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Major, 37, was found guilty of shooting Saeed Wallace of Boca Raton to death. Deputies said Major and...
Police officer arrested for interfering with crew trying to put out house fire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach police officer was arrested after he ran over a fire hose, damaging it, and interfering with crews responding to a house fire in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews responded to the home on...
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
'Altercation' at the mall leads to one teen shot, another facing charges
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with people calling about someone shot in the abdomen and lying near the sidewalk on SW 8th Street in Boca Raton. Police wrote, “The suspect fled the area.” That was on Sunday, Aug. 28. The time of day was not specified, but likely the late afternoon.
45-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 45-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie, police say. At 9:18 p.m., Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the intersection of Walton Rd and Village Green Dr after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
'Known shoplifter' facing felonies after bust at Walmart, but not for anything he took
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man considered a repeat offender at a local Walmart is being held in jail for more than shoplifting. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about being dispatched to the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres late on Friday, Sept. 16, "in reference to a shoplifting in progress."
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
Palm Beach County conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Oct. 10, weather permitting. They are doing this in response to increased mosquito levels and the potential of vector borne disease threats. The...
Kings Point resident hopes FEMA will help him after tornado rips roof off his home
DELRAY BEACH. Fla. (CBS12) — It's been exactly two weeks ago that a tornado ripped into some of the condo buildings at Kings Point, west of Delray Beach. We caught up with one man who lived through this nightmare and is trying to put his life back together. "All...
Lake Worth residents frustrated after receiving high utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Lake Worth are frustrated after receiving their utility bills this month. For many, the bill was hundreds of dollars more than they expected. Resident Erin Shortley said she has lived in the area for years, and this has never been an issue.
FCC delivering on trash pickups in Port St. Lucie, a welcome sight for residents
PORT ST. LUCIE/ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — In Port St. Lucie, trash collection - or rather lack thereof - has been an issue for a long time. But after the city switched haulers, both the city and its residents say things are looking up. Just a few weeks ago,...
Jupiter Medical Center celebrates volunteer's 100th birthday
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone, the 100th birthday of one of its volunteers. Frances 'Cis' Rodgers, 100, a thrift shop volunteer has been with the hospital since 2002. With two decades of volunteer experience, she said it has been rewarding in its...
"We've been slow to build": Rent prices trend down but demand is still too high
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida continues to struggle with outsized rent increases. In august, southeast Florida renters were paying over 21% more than a year ago. There was a tiny dip in the month to month cost of rent this summer, but experts say we’ll never see prices as low as they were pre-pandemic.
