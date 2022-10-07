ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
45-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 45-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie, police say. At 9:18 p.m., Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the intersection of Walton Rd and Village Green Dr after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
Palm Beach County conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Oct. 10, weather permitting. They are doing this in response to increased mosquito levels and the potential of vector borne disease threats. The...
Jupiter Medical Center celebrates volunteer's 100th birthday

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone, the 100th birthday of one of its volunteers. Frances 'Cis' Rodgers, 100, a thrift shop volunteer has been with the hospital since 2002. With two decades of volunteer experience, she said it has been rewarding in its...
