Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER
Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
NHL・
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
lastwordonsports.com
New York Rangers Bring Back Forward
A familiar face is returning to Broadway. While the circumstances do not have the same hype surrounding the player as it did the first time around, the reunion is very much happening. Jimmy Vesey has signed a new contract with the New York Rangers. Vesey will be returning to the rangers on a one-year deal and is worth $750,00. After spending last season with the cross-town rival New Jersey Devils, the forward returns to where it all began.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Cam Neely frustrated by narrative surrounding Bruins' Don Sweeney
When the Boston Bruins gave general manager Don Sweeney a multi-year contract extension after firing head coach Bruce Cassidy, it thrust Sweeney's NHL Draft track record into the spotlight. Team president Cam Neely apparently heard that discussion, and he doesn't want to hear any more of it. Neely gave a...
Mike Tomlin uses perfect one-liner to describe how bad Bills beat his Steelers
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills pulled their starters in the fourth quarter of a 38-3 blowout win at home on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense and his offense, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, were shut down by the Bills’ no. 1-ranked overall defense.
Buffalo Bills Game Day Traffic Has Seemingly Gotten Worse
It's finally here -- the first 1 pm home game of the 2022 regular season for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon and it should be a beautiful day, as temperatures will hover in the mid-to-high 50's and bring us partly to mostly sunny skies.
Buffalo Bills Rookies Pulled Off Lots Of Firsts On Sunday
Sunday's game was more than just a big win for the Buffalo Bills. Several Bills rookies made an impact and were able to pull off some memorable firsts on the day. Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first-ever NFL rushing touchdown. Cook was a second-round draft pick by the Bills and has played sparingly so far this season. Coming into the game, Cook only had 13 rushing attempts for 58 yards in the first four games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steeler Fans Beg For Mercy From Buffalo On Twitter
The Buffalo Bills came to play as they hosted the Pittsburg Steeler on Sunday at Highmark stadium. The Bills took a 31-3 halftime lead in the game and that is when Pittsburg Steelers fans took to social media to plead for mercy from the Bills high power passing attack. Bills...
Referee Goes After Buffalo Bills Player Verbally on Sunday [VIDEO]
It was a pretty good day to be at the stadium for Buffalo Bills fans on Sunday. The Bills trounced the Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-3, in what was the worst loss by the Steelers franchise since 1989 and the most lopsided loss ever against the Bills. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw...
Steelers Fans Are Very Upset at Bills Player After “Late Hit”
The Buffalo Bills are handling the Pittsburgh Steelers to say the least, up 38-3 at the start of the fourth quarter in their week 5 game at Highmark Stadium. One of the aspects of the game that has been lost is the play of Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett...
New Stadium Delayed For The Buffalo Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are getting a new stadium, but some legal issues may throw a wrench in that plan. Right now, Western New York is pretty excited about the Bills. They're at the top of the AFC East and are currently still Super Bowl favorites. They look like they could be pretty good for years to come. and they have a brand new stadium coming soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lastwordonsports.com
Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Veteran Forward
Unrestricted free agent Zach Aston-Reese has found himself a home, signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The deal is a one-year contract worth $840,000. Aston-Reese was in the Toronto training camp on a player tryout. Toronto Signs Zach Aston-Reese. Undrafted, Aston-Reese signed on with the Pittsburgh Penguins after a dominant...
NHL・
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Steelers
The Buffalo Bills are just about an hour away from their week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The game marks another home game affair against the Steelers, as last year both teams played in the 2021 regular season opener, which was won by Pittsburgh. In the end, that game proved pivotal, as the Bills could've used an extra win in the AFC standings last season.
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 opening night roster
The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo opens the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are on sale now. The active roster features 14 forwards:. Captain Kyle Okposo. Alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons. Rasmus Asplund. Anders Bjork. Dylan Cozens. Vinnie Hinostroza.
Kenny Pickett Thinks Bills Player Went After His Knee [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills were big favorites going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The Bills covered the 14.5 points they were favored by, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 38-3. Josh Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns. He left early in the...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0