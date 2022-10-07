Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Miami New Times
Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami
The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants
Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy. A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
Miami New Times
This Exclusive Pop-up Restaurant Offers a Meaty Way to Experience Magic Mike Live in Miami
If watching chiseled men dance makes you work up an appetite, there's a reason the Miami leg of the Magic Mike Live tour is offering up a meaty menu. The show, which launched in London and made its stateside debut in Las Vegas, is now in Miami — and with an all-new, bespoke dining experience.
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
Thrillist
Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami
While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida. According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.
mitchandmeltakemiami.com
Where are they now: Chef Scarmiglia and Brickell’s La Centrale
Chef Vincenzo has been bringing his internationally recognized fame and flair to the Miami food scene since 2018. Tuscany native Chef Vincenzo Scarmiglia started making headlines in Miami in 2018 after he was pegged to be the now-infamous La Centrale food hall’s Executive Chef. With a background of working...
mitchandmeltakemiami.com
Cantina La Veinte: An upscale Mexican Cantina in Brickell
A place to be seen, take in the views of Brickell Bay, and enjoy some Mexican-style tapas. My husband and I are Miami transplants. We moved from Tennesee to Miami in 2018, and made a home in Brickell for the first several years. Brickell, for the uninitiated, is the financial...
The Concours Club Is An Automotive Resort Featuring Miami's Premier Private Race Track
Owning a supercar is almost a prerequisite to living in Miami. The problem is the place is relatively flat, and most supercars, like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, can break the speed limit before you hit the top of second gear. After a few days of using it on the...
This Florida City Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap, Winter Vacation
Travel + Leisure has the scoop budget vacation spots during the colder months.
Miami New Times
Don't Expect Anything From Pink Siifu at III Points
It would be a grave mistake to pigeonhole Pink Siifu and miss everything that drives the Alabama-born, Ohio-raised artist. Just asking him what the audience can expect when he makes his Miami debut at III Points brings this warning: "Don't expect nothing. Don't ever expect anything," Pink Siifu tells New Times via Zoom from New York. "I want people to walk in with no expectations other than quality, but don't expect anything sonically."
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers continues to move across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade County. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade has been allowed to expire, but the precipitation has left standing water on major roadways in Miami.
AdWeek
WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Weston, FL
Weston is a pocket city in Broward County, South Florida. Despite its size, it's a favorite destination among those who want to explore the Everglades. Weston's location on the western edge of Broward County makes it one of the nearest places in South Florida to access the Everglades. This city...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
bocamag.com
South Beach Seafood Festival is Back
If you’re ready to kick off the winter season with a culinary feast, then the drive (or train ride) down to Miami for the South Beach Seafood Festival is the way to go. On Oct. 19-22 the event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a four-day lineup of delightful dishes and experiences.
Miami New Times
Spain’s Cinco Jotas Brings Its Tapas GastroTour to Miami
A new culinary event is making its way to Miami, and it's putting the spotlight on jamón Ibérico. For the first time, South Florida diners can take part in a culinary adventure celebrating Spanish food and the tradition of tapas at some of the region’s best restaurants.
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
Engine on Florida flight catches fire after hitting bird
A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had some trouble after a bird caused one of its engines to catch fire, according to officials.
