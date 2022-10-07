Read full article on original website
Abilene police looking to identify two men caught on video breaking in to truck
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help identifying two men who were caught on video breaking into a truck. According to a social media post, two men were seen on surveillance video going through a truck. Both were wearing hooded outfits and backpacks. The incident took place on October 9th in the 100 Block of Riverside Park.
Taylor County Sheriff's Office warning citizens of phone scammer impersonating deputy
ABILENE, Texas — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam that is circulating in the area. According to a social media post, the department has been receiving calls about someone impersonating a deputy. The scammer demands money from citizens and says that if they do not pay, they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or missing jury duty.
Downtown Abilene restaurant 'The Local' closes its doors
ABILENE, Texas — A popular Abilene restaurant known as 'The Local' has closed its doors indefinitely after three years of service. Announced in a Facebook post this morning, the restaurant announced that it will remain closed until "we are certain we can reopen with the exceptional level of service we strive for."
Abilene Police Department hosting 'Trunk or Treat' event
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is hosting a 'Trunk or Treat' event on Thursday, October 27th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The event is free and open to the public, and families are invited to come dressed in costumes to the Abilene Police Department on 4565 South First.
Popular Downtown restaurant 'The Local' closes temporarily
ABILENE, Texas — The Local, a popular restaurant in the downtown area, announced on social media Monday morning that it will be closing it’s doors indefinitely. The restaurant cited the closing was due to COVID-19 related staffing challenges and this caused a lot of talk on social media and in the city.
