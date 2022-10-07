Read full article on original website
Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team
It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
Grading Bears' offense, defense in 29-22 loss vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Things got ugly early for the Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings jumped out to a 21-3 and looked like they were about to bludgeon the Bears so bad the NFL would be forced to hand Chicago the No. 1 overall pick to apologize for the embarrassment.
How Velus Jones Jr. manifested his first career TD
Velus Jones Jr. is big into previsualization. He likes to imagine himself in certain scenarios so that he can manifest his success. It was no different this week, as the Bears rookie saw himself finally making his debut on offense. “I feel like this was my best (week of) practice...
From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership
In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper's lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he'd been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
Jaylon Johnson inactive for Vikings game
The Bears will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game. The Bears announced Jaylon Johnson will be inactive against the Vikings in Week 5 as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Running back David Montgomery is active on Sunday. He was questionable after Friday’s practice as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.
Vildor, Jones PFF grades highlight career days
The Bears – while not recording a win on Sunday over the Vikings – took away plenty of individual and team wins from their performance on Sunday. To help contribute to that theme, the PFF grades from the game helped explain the thought process behind the positives to be taken away.
WATCH: Mooney delivers potential catch of the year
Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.
Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings. Who is Smith-Marsette?. Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.
How Bears' mentality, morale keeps them charging ahead
When the Bears dropped to 21-3 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, they could’ve quit. They could’ve started playing the blame game and looking for excuses to explain why they were getting embarrassed by a division rival. That’s what many other teams would’ve done.
David Montgomery active for Vikings game
David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
Roughing the passer call on Chris Jones stuns NFL Twitter
Another day, another egregious roughing the passer penalty. After Tom Brady’s roughing the passer call against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday made NFL Twitter lose it, Chris Jones is now suffering from the same fate. As the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night...
How new yoga breathing technique helped Fields vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields played what arguably was his best half of NFL football Sunday when the Bears’ comeback against the Minnesota Vikings came up short in a 29-22 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the loss, the 23-year-old quarterback said it was the most comfortable...
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
Velus makes most of limited snaps in loss vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Velus Jones Jr.’s only opportunity to make an impact in Week 4 came on special teams. It was an opportunity he muffed away in the Bears’ 20-12 loss at MetLife Stadium. But the rookie receiver never doubted his moment would come on offense. The...
How Eberflus plans to avoid first-year coach TNF trap
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus has been around the NFL for a long time. The Bears' rookie head coach has spent years collecting information and tactics for when he got his shot at the helm of an NFL franchise. That includes how to prepare a team for a short...
