MilitaryTimes

Next Generation Squad Weapon on target for 2023

By next year, the Army expects to field its first true replacement for the squad rifle and automatic rifle in a brand-new caliber. The Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle and automatic rifle variants, chambered in 6.8 mm, mark the first substantial change to U.S. military small arms since the adoption of the M16 in 1964.
HSBC Mortgage Borrower’s Row to Wipe Out Debt Denied by Justices

Tenth Circuit set strict, five-year limit for Chapter 13 payments. Third Circuit allowed ‘reasonable time’ to make late payments. The US Supreme Court declined to examine whether a woman can wipe out mortgage debt owed to an HSBC Holdings unit despite missing payments due from an installment payment schedule in her personal bankruptcy plan.
Legal loophole: Some contracts skirt protections for service members

When a recruit joins the U.S. military, they have a lot of tasks to complete — paperwork and ID cards, physicals, boot camp, and training for their military occupational specialty — all responsibilities they accept as part of wearing the uniform. In return for accepting these responsibilities, and the sacrifices that come with them, our service members are rightfully afforded special federal statutory legal protections.
Smaller firms at Army trade show say they’re hard-hit by market shocks

WASHINGTON ― To build targeting displays for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tanks, Palomar Tactical Products used to pay $13 apiece for a certain circuit. Now the Carlsbad, California-based company says the global semiconductor shortage has made it so scarce that the part fetches 100 times that on the open market.
