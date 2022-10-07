Read full article on original website
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
MilitaryTimes
Next Generation Squad Weapon on target for 2023
By next year, the Army expects to field its first true replacement for the squad rifle and automatic rifle in a brand-new caliber. The Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle and automatic rifle variants, chambered in 6.8 mm, mark the first substantial change to U.S. military small arms since the adoption of the M16 in 1964.
The next US debt crisis: Making hundreds of billions in interest payments
Rising interest rates mean rising costs of servicing the national debt, which eclipsed $31 trillion -- interest payments on the debt may exceed $500 billion.
bloomberglaw.com
HSBC Mortgage Borrower’s Row to Wipe Out Debt Denied by Justices
Tenth Circuit set strict, five-year limit for Chapter 13 payments. Third Circuit allowed ‘reasonable time’ to make late payments. The US Supreme Court declined to examine whether a woman can wipe out mortgage debt owed to an HSBC Holdings unit despite missing payments due from an installment payment schedule in her personal bankruptcy plan.
MilitaryTimes
Legal loophole: Some contracts skirt protections for service members
When a recruit joins the U.S. military, they have a lot of tasks to complete — paperwork and ID cards, physicals, boot camp, and training for their military occupational specialty — all responsibilities they accept as part of wearing the uniform. In return for accepting these responsibilities, and the sacrifices that come with them, our service members are rightfully afforded special federal statutory legal protections.
LAW・
Romance scammer gets 25 years in prison for money laundering
A Georgia man found guilty of laundering millions of dollars accrued by online fraud, including scamming vulnerable people on dating websites, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison
MilitaryTimes
Smaller firms at Army trade show say they’re hard-hit by market shocks
WASHINGTON ― To build targeting displays for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tanks, Palomar Tactical Products used to pay $13 apiece for a certain circuit. Now the Carlsbad, California-based company says the global semiconductor shortage has made it so scarce that the part fetches 100 times that on the open market.
MilitaryTimes
The Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial is underway — here’s what we know so far
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates went to trial last week in Washington’s federal district court in one of the highest profile cases to emerge from the fallout of Jan. 6. Rhodes, 56, a former Army paratrooper who founded the far-right extremist group in 2009, and four...
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images. US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images.
The White House just gave us a first look at the student loan forgiveness application
The White House released a preview of the application for federal student loan debt that is due to be officially released later this month. After a long wait and multiple delays, the White House released a preview of the application for federal student loan debt that is due to be officially released later this month.
