Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. “The Complainant, in this case, had his livelihood taken due to a crucial part of his business being […]
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Ore City was almost a boom town
ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Today we’re going to Ore City! It sits in Upshur County with Highway 2-59 running right through it. Close by to Lone Star which was our last salute spot. Time for a history lesson. Ore City got it’s name from, you can probably...
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
Health officials say we may be in for a brutal flu season. Keep Tyler Beautiful is a non-profit organization that does just that, encourage beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities in the community. The organization created an award to honor one special volunteer. Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ketk.com
Bullard Great Dane rescue asking for donations, intake halts due to high veterinary bills
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab in Bullard is asking the community for donations after closing its doors to new intakes so that the rescue can catch up on its animals’ existing medical bills. The rescue said they have always prided themselves...
Nominations Open For Tyler Metro Chamber Community Image Awards
Our friends at the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce and The All New Kiss-FM are looking to highlight a few of the best businesses and people in East Texas with The Community Image Awards. For over 30 years, the Tyler Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce (The Metro) has been. providing service...
lsonews.com
Cut off: East Texans fished here for generations — until new owner builds a fence
The Cutoff is a public waterway under Texas law. Locals are fighting to get it back. Story by Michael Marks, Texas Standard. This story was originally published by Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. <iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MUnE5mqX3c5njgDpB20_8elGszCFgZA&ehbc=2E312F” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>. During the COVID-19...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inforney.com
Officials: High potential for wildfires, grass fires remains in East Texas
The temperatures in East Texas have cooled some with the onset of fall, but officials caution that dry conditions remain, bringing with them a sustained increased threat of wildfires. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said low humidity during the past few weeks in the county has brought...
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
Community rallying around new Chandler bakery, coffee shop
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Tonya Kaufmann and her husband Matt come from an Amish-Mennonite faith. They said opening a bakery seemed like the perfect service to provide for their community. “Part of our heritage and our tradition is hospitality, is baking, is taking care of people through food,” said Tonya Kaufmann, owner of Honeycomb Bakery […]
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
Find That Perfectly Shaped Pumpkin In One Of These East Texas Pumpkin Patches
It is official, you can start decorating for fall and for Halloween! Cooler temperatures are on the way for this weekend and it will be a great time to pull those fall decorations out of the hallway closet or attic and once again put them on display. Then if you...
Here are Great ‘Not-So-Scary’ Ways to Celebrate Halloween in East Texas
Although some absolutely love scaring themselves to almost death by watching the scariest horror films available and subjecting themselves to a tour of the most shocking haunted houses, for some, that's a bit *much.*. For me, I like a good scary movie and I enjoy an element of mystery this...
How to Receive Toys For Tots Gifts This Christmas in Tyler, Texas
For most people the holidays and specifically Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s time with friends and family members celebrating the season, but for some people it just seems to add a lot of stress. As we all know, the past few years have...
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
KLTV
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
ketk.com
Lawsuit against East Texas animal sanctuary reveals world’s oldest tiger has been dead for months
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bengali, the oldest living tiger in the world, has supposedly been dead since May 9, according to document’s released Thursday in a lawsuit against Tiger Creek Sanctuary. Bengali’s death was announced by Tiger Creek in response to an emergency motion for preservation of evidence...
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0