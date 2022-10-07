ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Man shot, life flighted to Sacred Heart: Santa Rosa Co. Deputies

By Christopher Lugo
 4 days ago

UPDATE — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working the case as an accidental shooting.

MILTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been shot and life flighted to Sacred Heart.

Man shoots at car, 2 including child inside: Crestview Police

At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting. Deputies made contact with a victim that had reportedly been shot. The individual was located at 5953 Willard Noris Rd and was life flighted to Sacred Heart Hospital.

This is currently an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

