Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
Fargo Fire Dept. on exit drill tips for 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Fire Department is encouraging the community to participate in the 100th annual National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the campaign is about practicing exit drills in your home with your loved ones so you know your two ways out. He...
kvrr.com
Two vehicles involved in Moorhead rollover
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two vehicles are involved in a rollover in Moorhead at 14th Street and Belsly Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Police say one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign. An SUV rolled onto its side and landed in the middle...
kvrr.com
Authorities: Harwood House Fire No Accident
HARWOOD, N.D. — The investigation continues into a house fire early Friday in Harwood. Crews responded to the 500 block of Wally Street. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived and it suffered heavy damage. Smoke could be seen from a couple miles away. Based off the investigation,...
valleynewslive.com
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
CALLAWAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A beloved resort and retreat in Becker County has been ruled a total loss after a devastating blaze ripped through the property’s main lodge Monday morning. Fire crews from 11 different departments across Becker and Mahnomen counties responded shortly after 8:30 Monday morning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes destroyed by fire
CALLAWAY, Minn. (KFGO) – Fire has destroyed Maplelag resort northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says the blaze was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. He says two employees smelled smoke. Glander says several fire departments from around the county responded including Callaway, Detroit Lakes, White...
valleynewslive.com
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for man they say threatened woman in domestic dispute
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say, they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic...
newsdakota.com
Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Boy accidentally shot by uncle while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting near Motley. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. Sunday. The 12-year-old boy was...
wdayradionow.com
Possible shots fired in South Fargo, police on scene
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what is suspected to be a possibly shooting on the city's south side. Multiple people living in the area have told WDAY Radio that police tape and a heavy law enforcement presence moved into the area of 47th street south and 28th avenue south a little after 10:30 Monday evening.
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Woman shot through window at South Fargo apartment complex, suspects at large
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what has been confirmed as a shooting on the city's south side. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 9:46 p.m. Officers, the Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance responded to the 2700 block of 47th Street South for a reported disturbance and sounds of gunfire.
wdayradionow.com
12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident
(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
kvrr.com
Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds...
valleynewslive.com
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - PetroServe USA on Main Avenue in West Fargo is covering the cost of repairs for motorists after a fuel mix-up on September 30. People trying to fill up with normal gas received diesel fuel. Kent, the station’s CEO, says the driver of the...
valleynewslive.com
FPD needs help finding a suspect who threatened a woman in domestic dispute
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic dispute.
valleynewslive.com
Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes couple made the trip down to Ft. Myers, FL, to survey the damage to their retirement home. Terry Schmidt said it was destroyed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We couldn’t even talk, we just drove through the park and...
valleynewslive.com
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
Comments / 0