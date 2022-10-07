ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Missing mom found in Athens County

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on Oct. 4, 2022. Deputies say Cogar had just been to her mother’s house to drop off her newborn baby.

Authorities say they believe Cogar had been heading toward Lottridge Road in the Tuppers Plains area.

Missing Persons in the Tri-State

Deputies say Cogar is described as standing 5’7″ with sandy brown hair and weighing 180lbs with blue-green eyes. She also has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “forever he is sleeping,” and two nose piercings, deputies say.

Anyone with any information on Cogar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.

#Missing Person
