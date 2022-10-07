ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Eyewitness News

Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces judge, gets charge added

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven faced a judge on Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department. Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Teens, 16, arrested in Wethersfield school bus stop assault and robbery

WETHERSFIELD — Police said they have arrested two teenagers in last month’s assault and robbery of a student waiting for a school bus. The 16-year-olds were expected to appear Tuesday in juvenile court in Middletown on charges of second-degree robbery, risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault and sixth-degree larceny, police said. They also were charged with conspiracy to commit each of the crimes.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Mom of accused New Haven cop shooter 'sorry' for incident

NEW HAVEN — The mother of a man accused of shooting a city police officer apologized for his alleged actions as her son was arraigned on more charges Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, was apprehended in Hartford Friday, hours after shooting Officer Chad Curry while fleeing from a crash involving a stolen vehicle, Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. He was charged with the shooting as well as a previous domestic violence incident.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Gray Infiniti sedan used in September abduction and robbery, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say they are searching for a car used to abduct a North End businessman last month. The 27-year-old man was kidnapped at gunpoint by four male suspects wielding silver firearms on Sept. 26, according to police. He was eventually located on the West Side suffering from a head injury inflicted during a pistol whipping, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police ID man killed in shooting that injured 2 others

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have publicly identified a 29-year-old Bridgeport man who was shot and killed over the weekend. Dominique Jones, along with two others, was shot Saturday at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. The two others survived. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in their […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury man hospitalized after shooting Monday night, police say

WATERBURY — Police say a local man was injured in a shooting Monday night. Staff at St. Mary’s Hospital contacted the Waterbury Police Department around 11 p.m. Monday to report a shooting victim had been dropped off at the the hospital's emergency room, according to police. Responding officers located and identified the victim, a 21-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Boy, 12, filmed video threatening to shoot another child, East Hampton police say

EAST HAMPTON — Local police say a boy has been arrested for threatening to shoot another child. East Hampton police said the 12-year-old filmed himself on Sunday holding a BB gun that was an exact replica of a Glock 19 and saying, “I’m going to get you.” He followed that statement with “Pow, pow, pow,” imitating the sound of gunshots, police said.
EAST HAMPTON, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Incident at Norwalk gay bar was not a hate crime

NORWALK — Police say an assault occurred at a local LGBTQ bar last month in what the establishment’s owners have characterized as a hate crime. But Norwalk police said Tuesday the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, and described it as "isolated" altercation between the owners and an intoxicated patron.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

Person Robbed at Gunpoint During Online Sale Exchange in Conn.

Two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an online sale exchange in Cromwell over the weekend have been arrested. Officers were called to River Centre Plaza on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot. According to investigators, the...
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID woman killed in New London one-car crash

NEW LONDON — Police say a local woman died in a one-car crash Tuesday morning on Nautilus Drive. New London police have identified the victim as Marlene Slowenski, 64, who lived on Nautilus Drive. Police said a 911 call alerted them to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fire...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning

Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out. The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out. Several dozen tenants rallied outside, and inside of Hartford City Hall Tuesday night. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ukrainians in CT continue to collect...

