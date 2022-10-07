WETHERSFIELD — Police said they have arrested two teenagers in last month’s assault and robbery of a student waiting for a school bus. The 16-year-olds were expected to appear Tuesday in juvenile court in Middletown on charges of second-degree robbery, risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault and sixth-degree larceny, police said. They also were charged with conspiracy to commit each of the crimes.

