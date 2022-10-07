Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces judge, gets charge added
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven faced a judge on Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department. Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Shooting New Haven Police Officer Appears in Court
Jose Claudio, 36, appeared in a New Haven Court on Tuesday after authorities say he shot a police officer last week. “He has shown by his actions he is a danger to society; he seriously injured a police officer in the line of duty,” prosecutors said. Family for both...
Register Citizen
Police: Teens, 16, arrested in Wethersfield school bus stop assault and robbery
WETHERSFIELD — Police said they have arrested two teenagers in last month’s assault and robbery of a student waiting for a school bus. The 16-year-olds were expected to appear Tuesday in juvenile court in Middletown on charges of second-degree robbery, risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault and sixth-degree larceny, police said. They also were charged with conspiracy to commit each of the crimes.
sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 12-year-old boy in 2018
BRIDGEPORT — A 22-year-old man is facing up to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a 12-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting nearly four years ago. Dressed in a white prison jumpsuit, Tajay Chambers showed no emotion as he stood before Superior Court Judge...
Register Citizen
Mom of accused New Haven cop shooter 'sorry' for incident
NEW HAVEN — The mother of a man accused of shooting a city police officer apologized for his alleged actions as her son was arraigned on more charges Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, was apprehended in Hartford Friday, hours after shooting Officer Chad Curry while fleeing from a crash involving a stolen vehicle, Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. He was charged with the shooting as well as a previous domestic violence incident.
Register Citizen
Gray Infiniti sedan used in September abduction and robbery, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say they are searching for a car used to abduct a North End businessman last month. The 27-year-old man was kidnapped at gunpoint by four male suspects wielding silver firearms on Sept. 26, according to police. He was eventually located on the West Side suffering from a head injury inflicted during a pistol whipping, police said.
Bridgeport police ID man killed in shooting that injured 2 others
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have publicly identified a 29-year-old Bridgeport man who was shot and killed over the weekend. Dominique Jones, along with two others, was shot Saturday at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. The two others survived. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in their […]
Multiple People Busted During Bridgeport Hookah Lounge Raid, Police Say
Nine people were busted after police in Fairfield County raided a popular hookah lounge that has been plagued with an influx of violent crime including murder, assault, armed robbery, and multiple shots fired incidents. The raid took place in Bridgeport at the Off Da Hookah lounge around 3 a.m., Sunday,...
Register Citizen
Waterbury man hospitalized after shooting Monday night, police say
WATERBURY — Police say a local man was injured in a shooting Monday night. Staff at St. Mary’s Hospital contacted the Waterbury Police Department around 11 p.m. Monday to report a shooting victim had been dropped off at the the hospital's emergency room, according to police. Responding officers located and identified the victim, a 21-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound, police said.
Police: 9 people arrested, guns siezed from Bridgeport hookah lounge that was serving alcohol without license
Police say nine men were charged after an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a Bridgeport hookah lounge.
Register Citizen
Boy, 12, filmed video threatening to shoot another child, East Hampton police say
EAST HAMPTON — Local police say a boy has been arrested for threatening to shoot another child. East Hampton police said the 12-year-old filmed himself on Sunday holding a BB gun that was an exact replica of a Glock 19 and saying, “I’m going to get you.” He followed that statement with “Pow, pow, pow,” imitating the sound of gunshots, police said.
Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
Register Citizen
Police: Incident at Norwalk gay bar was not a hate crime
NORWALK — Police say an assault occurred at a local LGBTQ bar last month in what the establishment’s owners have characterized as a hate crime. But Norwalk police said Tuesday the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, and described it as "isolated" altercation between the owners and an intoxicated patron.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NECN
Person Robbed at Gunpoint During Online Sale Exchange in Conn.
Two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an online sale exchange in Cromwell over the weekend have been arrested. Officers were called to River Centre Plaza on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot. According to investigators, the...
Register Citizen
Good Samaritan brings Hartford shooting victim to fire station for help, police say
HARTFORD — A wounded 19-year-old showed up at a city firehouse Monday after he had been shot, police said. He is expected to survive, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert signaling gunfire in the 200-block of Barbour Street in the North...
Register Citizen
Hartford 'erratic' driving dispute led to bystander's death, warrant shows
HARTFORD — A dispute over "erratic" driving led to the slaying of a bystander in May, court documents released last week show. Jose Estrada, 23, has been charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the death of Guillermo Gonzalez, 60. According to the warrant for his arrest,...
Register Citizen
Police ID woman killed in New London one-car crash
NEW LONDON — Police say a local woman died in a one-car crash Tuesday morning on Nautilus Drive. New London police have identified the victim as Marlene Slowenski, 64, who lived on Nautilus Drive. Police said a 911 call alerted them to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fire...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning
Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out. The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out. Several dozen tenants rallied outside, and inside of Hartford City Hall Tuesday night. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ukrainians in CT continue to collect...
