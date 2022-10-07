Read full article on original website
Rec Authority clears land for construction of soccer complex
Anyone who has passed by the rec fields lately will have noticed a tract of land on the corner of Hubert Dollar Drive and Cox Avenue that has recently been cleared. While the parcel of dirt and piles of smoldering timber may not look like much now, eventually, it will all be a new soccer complex built to accommodate the growing community demand.
Brenna Conley throws second Perfect Game of Season in Win
The Bainbridge High School Lady Cats softball team is off to another dominant regular season as they posted a 10-2 region record, winning 12 games overall. A huge part of that success has been the performance of junior pitcher Brenna Conley. In last Tuesday’s 17-0 dominant win against Shaw, Conley...
