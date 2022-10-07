Read full article on original website
Los Alamos Co-Op Market Invites Community To Oct. 16 Harvest Festival
The Los Alamos Cooperative Market, located at 95 Entrada, welcomes the entire community to its Harvest Festival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. A celebration of local farmers, vendors, artisans and businesses, the family-friendly event will also have kids’ activities, contests, games and music, as well as beer, wine and cider provided by Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op. Additionally, it will be the first time the public can meet the Co+op’s newly hired General Manager, and New Mexico native, Andre Chavez.
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Second And Last Freezer Sale Of Bagged Meat And Sauces Wednesday
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ will be having our last freezer sale on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. or until we sell out. We will have pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and baby back ribs. Items will be sold per pound at menu price. We will also have our BBQ sauces available, selling those in 16oz containers for $5 each (original spicy, sweet, vinegar). We are freezing in smaller weight bags (2-3 pounds on most) and suggest you bring a sturdy bag as the paper and plastic may not hold up too well!
County: Power Restored For Some, Others Still Out
Los Alamos, New Mexico: 7:39 a.m. Electric customers in the area near Oppenheimer and Trinity have power again after an early morning power outage took out all of circuit 13. Customers in the area near Oppenheimer and Trinity, including apartments, may see quick power blinks as electric service is restored to other areas.
Los Alamos Community Winds Planning For Annual Holiday Prism Concert
The Los Alamos Community Winds is beginning to plan for its annual Holiday Prism Concert. The performance will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at Crossroads Bible Church. As always, LACW would like to feature a diverse set of performers from the greater Los Alamos community. We have spots open on the program for soloists and ensembles of any kind. The only requirement is that the musical presentation must have a holiday or winter theme. In the past we have had a wide variety of offerings from vocalists and handbell choir to more exotic instruments like Chinese Harp and Theremin. If you are interested in joining us for the annual holiday celebration, please contact LACW at info@lacw.org. Courtesy photo.
Spooky Family Fun Comes To Fuller Lodge: La Llorana – The Wailing Woman!
The staff at Mesa Public Library, in partnership with the New Mexico Humanities Council, presents La Llorona: The Wailing Woman live at Fuller Lodge on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. This free public program is being offered in hybrid format with online or in-person attendance options. See below for details.
NNSA: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project
The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range. These four gates will be used to control vehicle access to individual firing ranges and add a visual aid to deter pedestrians from walking into individual firing ranges.
What’s Happening Down At Worms & Wildflowers Farm And Nature School?
Worms and Wildflowers Farm & Nature School on La Senda in the Pajarito Acres area of White Rock has been in full swing with children enjoying outdoor learning in the fall weather. Here a child participate in a wiggle worm class where kids learn about the crucial role of worms by making a worm home, creating their own superhero worm story and digging for worms. ‘At Worms and Wildflowers Nature School, we empower children by trusting their natural curiosity and providing a rich environment for learning through child-led play. We currently do not have openings but are accepting children to our waitlist,’ said director/lead teacher Denise Matthews. For more information, go to www.wormsandwildflowers.com Photo Courtesy Worms & Wildflowers.
County: Tuesday’s Power Outage Started With Underground Fault
An overhead power line failure was originally thought to be the cause of this morning’s power outage, however an underground fault is more likely to have been the culprit. In a cascading series of events, an underground fault triggered the initial outage at 6:38 a.m. In one of the early restoration efforts, that fault caused an overhead line to burn up near the Timber Ridge area. Once the overhead line was repaired, the Canyon Road area then faulted again. Line workers from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) used fault finders to look for the exact location of the fault. It was located around 2:30 p.m. on Trinity Dr. in front of the Trinity on the Hill Church.
Addressing Housing Needs
There is consensus among candidates for Los Alamos County Council regarding the need for new housing in Los Alamos County. However, while we need to accommodate folks who want to relocate to our community with the expansion of the LANL workforce, it is important to consider those who already live here – whether they are retirees looking to downsize to appropriate senior housing, or School District employees or those who keep our businesses and services running and can’t currently afford to live in the County.
County: Iris Street Water Work To Continue Tuesday
Gas, Water, and Sewer crews from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will be returning to Iris St. on Tuesday to work on a water line replacement. Drivers should expect to see traffic controls in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Signs warning motorists of the road...
Three Joint Council/P&Z Meetings This Week As Chapter 16 Development Code Revision Proceeds Towards Adoption
There are three joint hearings this week on the update of the Los Alamos County Chapter 16 Development Code. Los Alamos County Council and the Los Alamos County Planning & Zoning Commission will delve deeply into the 255-page proposed final document during virtual afternoon public meetings from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 12-14 to obtain what will be pretty close to the final public input on the document. The County’s Community Development Department staff and consultant Dekker Perich Sabatini will present on results of extensive work on the code over the past two years.
Encouraging Los Alamos County Residents To Consider Supporting Randall Ryti For County Council
I am writing this letter to encourage you to consider supporting Randall Ryti in his run to continue his contribution to the County Council. I have known Randy for 29 years. During this tenure, we have been business partners, professional colleagues, golfing buddies and close friends. In my experience I have known Randy to be honest, hardworking, and diligent. He conducts his affairs with integrity and grace. He listens and he is contemplative. I have observed these traits throughout his work on the council and in his private life. I will be supporting Randy this November and I encourage you to access his record and his positions. I am confident you will agree that Randy is an excellent contributor to the success of the County as it moves forward during these challenging times.
LAPS Announces 2022 Homecoming Parade Winners.
The Class of 2024 float took first place in the 2024 Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Members of the Class of 2024 pose before the start of the Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The float created by the Los Alamos High School Olions garnered second place. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The...
Birth Announcement: Owen Porterfield Roberts-Cruz Oct. 1, 1022
Daniel and Kimberly Roberts of Los Alamos announce the birth of their child, Owen Porterfield Roberts-Cruz, born at 12:54 p.m., October 1 at the Presbyterian Espanola Hospital. Owen weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces at birth and was19.5 inches long. His grandparents are Lupita and Luis Pinzon, Jeff and Laurel Roberts and Helen and Dan Newhouse. Photo by L&L Productions.
LANL Celebrates National Hydrogen And Fuel Cell Week 2022
In celebration of National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Week, Los Alamos National Laboratory joins scientists and engineers across the country to commemorate and raise awareness of hydrogen innovations and the role they play in a cleaner and more equitable energy future. While Oct. 8 is recognized as National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day (a nod to the atomic weight of hydrogen: 1.008), the Department of Energy devotes a full week (Oct. 5-12) to celebrating this important contributor to clean energy. Photo Courtesy LANL.
Getting To Know County Councilor Candidate Melanee Hand
Citizens of Los Alamos County, I have the great honor and pleasure serving Los Alamos County as an appointed County Councilor since January 2022. I gained greater insight and experience performing as a County Councilor, particularly Councilor roles and responsibilities, County processes and protocol, and participation with eight different subcommittees and County boards. In addition, I was fortunate to hear a great deal of input from citizens on current issues and concerns.
Los Alamos Requires Magistrate Judge Who Is Ethical, Fair And Able To Follow The Law
I write to introduce myself to Los Alamos County as a candidate for Magistrate Judge. I graduated from Santa Clara University with a BS Political Science, and I earned my Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. After passing the California State Bar Exam, I began my career as a Deputy District Attorney prosecuting felony and misdemeanor cases in adult and juvenile courts. After time off for the births of my two children, I was hired as Deputy Trial Counsel for the California State Bar, prosecuting California-licensed attorneys for ethics and professional responsibility violations, handling cases where discipline ranged from reprovals to disbarments.
What Candidates For Sheriff Had To Say At The LWV Oct. 3 Candidate Forum
Candidates Jason Wardlow-Herrera, Democrat, and Chris Luchini, Libertarian, spoke at the October 3 virtual League of Women Voters Candidate Forum. Comments made are represented below:. Opening Statement. Jason Wardlow-Herrera. The Sheriff’s role in Los Alamos, a lot of people don’t know that it’s a unique role. Unlike the rest of...
What Candidates For County Assessor Have Had To Say About Seeking That Office
Attendees of the Oct. 3 virtual League of Women Voters Candidate Forum heard live from Democratic candidate for Los Alamos County Assessor George and were read a statement from Libertarian candidate Laura Burrows. The comments are represented below as well as the questions answered by Chandler. Opening statements. George Chandler.
