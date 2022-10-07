The latest fall colors report has been issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the first update for south central Iowa has been given. As of late last week, much of the landscape is still green. Drought stress is evident across the area, according to the DNR. Sumacs, Virginia creeper and ivy vines are bright red. Early changing walnuts are done and a few swamp white oaks are showing yellow. Maples are just starting to change to burgundy and oranges. Central College Professor of Biology Paul Weihe says there are many great spots to take in the fall colors locally, including Lake Red Rock and Big Rock Park in Pella. Peak fall colors viewing season should take place during next week.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO