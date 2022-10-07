Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Iowa Basketball: Five predictions for the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season
College basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes were picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll. Iowa will return three starters from last year's team while losing key pieces such as Jordan Bohannon, Keegan Murray, and Joe Toussaint. This Iowa team will look...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye Clark's impact felt throughout Big Ten
Game planning for Caitlin Clark is one thing, but appreciating the game the Big Ten preseason player of the year brings to the court for Iowa is another. The junior who led the country in scoring and assists last season — a combination that was a first in NCAA Division I history — was the subject of multiple questions Tuesday at the Big Ten preseason media day in Minneapolis.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State
The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference's Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX.
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website. No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois snuffs out Iowa's wild lateral-filled attempt on final play of the game
Illinois weathered the storm – aided by a review-overturned scoop-and-score touchdown by Iowa – and had the Hawkeyes backed up for the final play of the game. Needing to go about 70 yards on the final play, Iowa dialed up a last-ditch attempt with a number of laterals.
First Impressions: Iowa offensive woes reach all-time low
The Hawkeyes are entering the bye week with a brutal loss to Illinois in a game that set football back 100 years. There were 15 points scored on five field goals and 13 punts. Iowa was held to negative rushing yards for a good portion of the game until Petras took a late-hit on a 15-yard scramble and the passing offense was hit-or-miss outside of LaPorta.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to Iowa State
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Iowa State, 9-5, on Saturday night at Pearl Field in a nine-inning exhibition. Freshman Kelsey Winters got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State started the game strong, scoring three runs on three hits...
Petras, Hawkeyes offense express frustration with performance: ‘We can’t keep doing this’
For all of Iowa’s offensive struggles this season, this performance might be a new low. Iowa put up six points, failing to score a touchdown for the second time this season. The end result? A 9-6 loss to Illinois and a crushing blow to any hopes of winning the Big Ten West. A visibly distraught […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Eldridge, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pleasant Valley High School football team will have a game with North Scott High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
The Day Davenport, Iowa Expects To See Its First Snowfall Is Sooner Than We Think
December 21st is the OFFICIAL first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year, however, once it decides to start snowing is when many people start to call it Winter weather. I guess what we should be wondering is, when is the first snowfall going to be in...
rcreader.com
Upper Iowa University Homecoming King and Queen
FAYETTE, IOWA (October 10, 2022) — Jake Hilmer, from Walker, Iowa, and Kylie Volesky from Alburnett, Iowa, were crowned Upper Iowa University's (UIU) Homecoming King and Queen during UIU's weeklong celebration October 3-8. About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, non-profit university providing undergraduate- and graduate-degree programs to about 4,500 students — nationally and internationally — at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over twenty US locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple-delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual-enrollment programs for high-school students as well as continuing-education and professional-development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit uiu.edu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
cbs2iowa.com
Nightly closures this week on portion of I-80 near Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, all east and westbound lanes on I-80 will be closed nightly Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 2, Forevergreen Road. Closure hours:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting
The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
Sioux City Journal
'Quiet Place' writers to open spectacular new theater in Davenport
When Scott Beck and Bryan Woods were children, hoping and preparing for a future in filmmaking, downtown Davenport was the backdrop for their movies. Even now, the pair tries to fit a little of the Quad-Cities into their films. With funding from Destination Iowa, Beck and Woods are set to...
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
Comments / 0