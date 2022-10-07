ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Clark's impact felt throughout Big Ten

Game planning for Caitlin Clark is one thing, but appreciating the game the Big Ten preseason player of the year brings to the court for Iowa is another. The junior who led the country in scoring and assists last season — a combination that was a first in NCAA Division I history — was the subject of multiple questions Tuesday at the Big Ten preseason media day in Minneapolis.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes kickoff time set against Ohio State

The Hawkeyes are off enjoying their bye week this week as they set to take on Ohio State next week. On Monday, the Big Ten announced the channels and kick off times for the conference's Week 8 slate of games. The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website. No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa offensive woes reach all-time low

The Hawkeyes are entering the bye week with a brutal loss to Illinois in a game that set football back 100 years. There were 15 points scored on five field goals and 13 punts. Iowa was held to negative rushing yards for a good portion of the game until Petras took a late-hit on a 15-yard scramble and the passing offense was hit-or-miss outside of LaPorta.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Fall to Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Iowa State, 9-5, on Saturday night at Pearl Field in a nine-inning exhibition. Freshman Kelsey Winters got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State started the game strong, scoring three runs on three hits...
IOWA CITY, IA
High School Football PRO

Eldridge, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ELDRIDGE, IA
cdrecycler.com

Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
TOLEDO, IA
rcreader.com

Upper Iowa University Homecoming King and Queen

FAYETTE, IOWA (October 10, 2022) — Jake Hilmer, from Walker, Iowa, and Kylie Volesky from Alburnett, Iowa, were crowned Upper Iowa University's (UIU) Homecoming King and Queen during UIU's weeklong celebration October 3-8. About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, non-profit university providing undergraduate- and graduate-degree programs to about 4,500 students — nationally and internationally — at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over twenty US locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple-delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual-enrollment programs for high-school students as well as continuing-education and professional-development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit uiu.edu.
FAYETTE, IA
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Hawkeyes#American Football#College Football#The Fighting Illini#Badgers
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations

A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Nightly closures this week on portion of I-80 near Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, all east and westbound lanes on I-80 will be closed nightly Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 2, Forevergreen Road. Closure hours:
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Sioux City Journal

'Quiet Place' writers to open spectacular new theater in Davenport

When Scott Beck and Bryan Woods were children, hoping and preparing for a future in filmmaking, downtown Davenport was the backdrop for their movies. Even now, the pair tries to fit a little of the Quad-Cities into their films. With funding from Destination Iowa, Beck and Woods are set to...
DAVENPORT, IA
KSN News

Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill

(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

