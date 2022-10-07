Read full article on original website
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
Employee of Spokane shelter operator accused of fraud, city investigating
The city of Spokane is investigating an employee for fraud at an organization that operates two city-owned homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation, a veteran focused non-profit, operates the Cannon Street shelter near the Brown’s Edition neighborhood and the new Trent Shelter, which is a 250-bed facility in an industrial area. In August, the Guardians were awarded a nearly $6.6 million-dollar contract for the new facility.
Comments / 0