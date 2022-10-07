The city of Spokane is investigating an employee for fraud at an organization that operates two city-owned homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation, a veteran focused non-profit, operates the Cannon Street shelter near the Brown’s Edition neighborhood and the new Trent Shelter, which is a 250-bed facility in an industrial area. In August, the Guardians were awarded a nearly $6.6 million-dollar contract for the new facility.

