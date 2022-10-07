Read full article on original website
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Unhappy News
The United States women's national team was without Alex Morgan during their friendly against England on Friday. Morgan, one of the best goal scorers in soccer history, wasn't too happy watching from home. The legendary USWNT star took to social media to voice her displeasure with an "offside" call against...
Rangers vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight where they face a potentially tricky test against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over the Reds.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season, but they have struggled to...
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
After getting back on track in the Premier League with a win over Brighton, Tottenham host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.A relatively flat fixture between the two sides ended goalless in Germany last week to leave Group D finely poised.Eintracht Frankfurt chose to rest a number of players for their Bundesliga defeat to VFL Bochum at the weekend, but should be restored to close to full strength.They will hope to pose greater threat to a Spurs side with questions of selection and structure ahead of the encounter.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is...
Australia v England: second men’s T20 cricket international – live
Over-by-over report: Will the hosts hit back in Canberra after England captured the opener in Perth? Join Daniel Harris
Manchester United report: David Beckham offers Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford exit
Manchester United are said to be open to offloading Ronaldo in the January transfer window – could Beckham's Inter Miami be a possible destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?
Liverpool won’t be able to sign Jude Bellingham, Ian Wright believes
Ian Wright does not believe that Liverpool will be able to convince Jude Bellingham to sign for the club and thinks that Jurgen Klopp’s side find themselves in a “precarious postion”.Bellingham has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund after beginning the season in excellent form and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most coveted young midfielders.The 19-year-old has been connected with Liverpool, who are seeking long-term solutions in a midfield struggling for fitness and form during a tough start to their Premier League campaign.Wright has warned the club that they must overcome a “transitional period” and finish...
Dustin Johnson just got a gigantic bonus for winning LIV's 'season-long' individual title
Dustin Johnson didn't need to win a major in 2022 to have by far the most lucrative year of his career. In fact, he didn't have to win much at all. On Monday, LIV Golf announced Johnson as the new tour's 2022 season-long individual champion. And the prize for this title? A whopping $18 million.
