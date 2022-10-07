Cherokee County, Canton officials break ground on new parkway project

Several county and city officials, as well as other people involved in the technology Ridge Parkway project were at the groundbreaking Friday. Ethan Johnson

CANTON — Cherokee County and Canton officials and staff hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for Phase 1 of the Technology Ridge Parkway transportation project.

The project is a collaboration between Cherokee County, Canton and the Cherokee Office of Economic Development, as well as a funding partnership with the State Road and Tollway Authority.

In April, Cherokee County was awarded a $1 million grant and a $2.9 million loan through the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank.

“It’s not every day we start an entirely new strategic road initiative — in fact, I can’t recall when that happened so it’s an exciting day,” said Cherokee County Commission Chairman Harry Johnston. “Cherokee County is truly blessed with almost everything. Really the only thing we don’t have going for us is enough jobs for our people. Everyone is working, they’re just going outside of the county to work. So, one of our strategic ongoing initiatives is to provide more jobs in the county so people don’t have to leave the county and so we can build our tax base and build the future of this county, and that’s what this project is about.”

Technology Ridge Parkway is the first phase of a five-phase project that will connect Bluffs Parkway to the Cherokee County Regional Airport. The Technology Ridge project has been in the works for more than a decade — the Technology Urban Redevelopment Plan was adopted in 2011 and identifies the corridor from Bluffs Parkway to the airport as prime location for industry.

The project will connect Bluffs Parkway to Heard Road and Fate Conn Road and will be just over a half of a mile. Heard Road currently becomes a dead-end at Fate Conn Road and Park Village Drive. This dead-end will be extended to the roundabout at Bluffs Parkway, near Chattahoochee Tech, becoming Technology Ridge Parkway.

At the intersection of Technology Ridge Parkway and Park Village Drive and Fate Conn Road there will be a regular intersection with left-turn lanes.

“I remember talking about ‘The Bluffs’ and saying, ‘We need to re-envision that whole area because nothing is really happening up there,” Canton Mayor Bill Grant said. “I applaud the council and the roadmap for success we created — which is a 15-year plan for Canton’s future that this project fits so well into. It really fits into our tenets, including becoming a regional economic driver for the county and region.”

The project is expected to spur corporate and industry development bringing more jobs to Cherokee County. The new thoroughfare, when complete, will provide easier access from the airport to the businesses in the area.