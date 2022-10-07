ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Cherokee County, Canton officials break ground on new parkway project

By By Ethan Johnson ejohnson@cherokeetribune.com, Ethan Johnson
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fxi2P_0iQOZgcK00
Several county and city officials, as well as other people involved in the technology Ridge Parkway project were at the groundbreaking Friday. Ethan Johnson

CANTON — Cherokee County and Canton officials and staff hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for Phase 1 of the Technology Ridge Parkway transportation project.

The project is a collaboration between Cherokee County, Canton and the Cherokee Office of Economic Development, as well as a funding partnership with the State Road and Tollway Authority.

In April, Cherokee County was awarded a $1 million grant and a $2.9 million loan through the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank.

“It’s not every day we start an entirely new strategic road initiative — in fact, I can’t recall when that happened so it’s an exciting day,” said Cherokee County Commission Chairman Harry Johnston. “Cherokee County is truly blessed with almost everything. Really the only thing we don’t have going for us is enough jobs for our people. Everyone is working, they’re just going outside of the county to work. So, one of our strategic ongoing initiatives is to provide more jobs in the county so people don’t have to leave the county and so we can build our tax base and build the future of this county, and that’s what this project is about.”

Technology Ridge Parkway is the first phase of a five-phase project that will connect Bluffs Parkway to the Cherokee County Regional Airport. The Technology Ridge project has been in the works for more than a decade — the Technology Urban Redevelopment Plan was adopted in 2011 and identifies the corridor from Bluffs Parkway to the airport as prime location for industry.

The project will connect Bluffs Parkway to Heard Road and Fate Conn Road and will be just over a half of a mile. Heard Road currently becomes a dead-end at Fate Conn Road and Park Village Drive. This dead-end will be extended to the roundabout at Bluffs Parkway, near Chattahoochee Tech, becoming Technology Ridge Parkway.

At the intersection of Technology Ridge Parkway and Park Village Drive and Fate Conn Road there will be a regular intersection with left-turn lanes.

“I remember talking about ‘The Bluffs’ and saying, ‘We need to re-envision that whole area because nothing is really happening up there,” Canton Mayor Bill Grant said. “I applaud the council and the roadmap for success we created — which is a 15-year plan for Canton’s future that this project fits so well into. It really fits into our tenets, including becoming a regional economic driver for the county and region.”

The project is expected to spur corporate and industry development bringing more jobs to Cherokee County. The new thoroughfare, when complete, will provide easier access from the airport to the businesses in the area.

Comments / 2

Related
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County Commissioners approve almost $14 million for two new fire station buildings

Forsyth County Fire Station #15(Image by Matt Allen for Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has approved nearly $14 million for the construction of two fire station buildings in Forsyth County. Those fire stations will take the place of the existing Fire Stations #9 and #15, which need to be expanded.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line

On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, GA
Government
County
Cherokee County, GA
City
Canton, GA
State
Georgia State
Cherokee County, GA
Government
Cherokee County, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
accesswdun.com

Rabun County wreck claims life of Blairsville man

A Union County man died in a dump truck wreck Tuesday morning west of Clayton. Jerry James Payne, 75, of Blairsville died when the dump truck he was driving went off the south shoulder of Ga. 2 / U.S. 76, traveled down an embankment, and overturned, the Georgia State Patrol reports.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire

ACWORTH, Ga. - A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Infrastructure#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WDEF

RV Explodes in Murray County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found

COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
COVINGTON, GA
walkercountyga.gov

Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet

LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Wings Over North Georgia Air Show Lands This Weekend In Rome, GA

Attendees will have the first ever opportunity to witness the launch of this new side by side slalom-style competition racing program as WONG hosts the first-time air racing event in front of an air show audience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHXSIZb6R4s. Featuring the U.S. Air Force A-10 and QYON S-211 Jet Demo Teams along...
ROME, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
714
Followers
343
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy