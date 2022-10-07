ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Woman chased through Atlanta in stolen Amazon delivery truck, cops say

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

Several officers chased an Amazon delivery truck through Atlanta after a woman stole the vehicle Tuesday as the driver made a delivery, police said.

The employee, who called 911 after his truck disappeared, told police he was making a delivery at a communications company on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, an incident report states. He said he left the truck running and the key in the ignition about 3:20 p.m. as he went upstairs to deliver the package.

Less than 10 minutes later, the vehicle was nowhere in sight, the employee said.

The truck was eventually found near Ethel Street and an officer attempted to block the driver with his patrol vehicle, dash camera footage reveals. Despite telling the driver to “turn it off,” the driver managed to get away and lead officers on a chase through West Midtown.

The driver, identified as Adonia Hornsby of Yemassee, South Carolina, managed to get nearly two miles away, until reaching a dead end at the intersection of 6th Street and Techwood Drive at the Georgia Tech campus, according to the footage.

Hornsby quickly got out of the vehicle, repeatedly stating, “I can’t do it.” After being handcuffed, she asked officers to not leave her lying on the ground. She thanked them when they took her to the back of a patrol vehicle.

Hornsby was charged with felony theft by taking, fleeing a police officer and failure to obey signs. She remains in the Fulton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

