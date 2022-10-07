Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari detail how they were able to bury the hatchet ahead of trilogy fight at Glory: Collision 4

Read full article on original website
Henry Cejudo explains why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280: “When he first came into the UFC, he looked like Milhouse”
Henry Cejudo is explaining why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The much anticipated bantamweight bout will feature Sean O’Malley (15-1...
Greg Hardy earns second-round KO in boxing debut (Video)
Greg Hardy isn’t done swinging leather following his UFC release. Hardy was back in action this past Saturday night, but this time he was in a boxing match. Hardy went one-on-one with Mike Cook, who competed under the BYB bare-knuckle fighting promotion last year. Black Sheep Boxing promoted the Hardy vs. Cook bout. Hardy scored the second-round knockout.
NFL・
Frank Mir reveals plans to have his final fight occur next year on the same card as his daughter: “She can headline the card, I can open it”
Frank Mir has revealed his plan to fight one more time – and he wants to do so on the same card as his daughter. For so many years now, Frank Mir. has been viewed as one of the most iconic heavyweights of his generation. In addition to being a former UFC champion, he’s also been in there with some of the very best fighters in the history of the division – and that’s not an understatement.
Paddy Pimblett shares prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match
Paddy Pimblett has shared his thoughts on how Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will play out. Paul and Silva will be going one-on-one in a pro boxing match on October 29. This will be Paul’s sixth pro boxing match, while Silva will enter his fifth pro boxing match. Silva has been more involved in boxing since he was released from the UFC.
Leon Edwards confirms intention to have trilogy Kamaru Usman, but on his terms: “He has to come here”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards wants his trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman to take place in his home country. At UFC 278 in August, the two welterweights met in the main event. While not highly discussed, it was actually the second time they had faced one another. Usman first faced Edwards at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in December 2015.
Justin Gaethje still on the hunt for gold ahead of return to the octagon next year: “My goal is to be the world champion”
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has revealed when he will return next. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since his lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira in May. Prior to the fight itself, the Brazilian missed weight, meaning the title was only on the line for Gaethje. Unfortunately, he was submitted in round one, ending his title chances.
Video | Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling meet in Abu Dhabi with an ‘unexpected outcome’
Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan engaged in a fiery feud over ownership of the UFC bantamweight title between 2020 and 2022. Their first fight ended with Yan being DQ’d over an illegal knee. Despite how blatant the foul was, Sterling was widely accused of faking the an injury to ‘steal’ Yan’s belt.
Islam Makhachev says Michael Chandler’s claims for a title shot are ridiculous: “Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first”
Islam Makhachev is saying Michael Chandler’s claims for a title shot are ridiculous. Michael Chandler, 36, has one thing on his mind and that is getting another shot at the UFC lightweight belt. However, first, Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) will battle it out with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) on...
Gilbert Burns details what he believes was a “big factor” in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch: “I see a lot of factors a lot of people didn’t see”
Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on what he believed to be a big factor in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch. Earlier this year at UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. While it was a victory that came as a surprise to many, the man himself always knew that he could win the big one – even when he was seemingly 3-1 down on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round.
Alexander Volkanovski opens as betting underdog to both Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski will be the betting underdog if he does step into fight at UFC 280. On Tuesday, Volkanovski revealed he was confirmed to be the backup fighter for the vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The event will take place on October 22 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.
Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson shares his one regret in life: “I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this”
Former UFC and Strikeforce star Josh Thomson has spoken about one of the only regrets he has from his life. Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Josh Thomson did a pretty great job of entertaining the masses by putting on fun fights – which included being one of the only men to ever finish Nate Diaz.
Beneil Dariush stunned that Alexander Volkanovski is set to be backup fighter for UFC 280 lightweight title fight: “I was told I’m the fill-in”
Beneil Dariush is confused that he won’t be the UFC 280 backup fighter after all. In the main event of UFC 280, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as Charles Oliveira is set to take on Islam Makhachev. Also on the card is a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot which many thought the winner would get the next title shot.
Tai Tuivasa booked to return in the co-main event of UFC Orlando against Sergei Pavlovich
Tai Tuivasa will look to return to the win column in December. Tuivasa took on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Paris in September and lost by TKO. After the loss, it was uncertain when he would return or who he would fight but according to MMAJunkie, Tuivasa has now been booked as the co-main event of UFC Orlando against Sergei Pavlovich, which does down on December 3. The event will be headlined by a welterweight scrap between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
Nate Diaz teases crossover with WWE after meeting with Triple H: “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next”
Former UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz could be trading out the octagon for the squared circle. The Stockton native is fresh off his headlining role at UFC 279 last month. Diaz was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was elevated to the five-round affair.
WWE・
Coach: Sean O’Malley is ready “to die” in the Octagon against Petr Yan, but confident ‘Suga’ gets a KO win at UFC 280
Sean O’Malley is ready to go the entire 15 minutes with Petr Yan, but ‘Suga’ is confident he will get a KO win, according to his coach Tim Welch. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career as he’s set to face the former champ in Yan – who’s also ranked one at bantamweight, on October 22 at UFC 280. If O’Malley can get the win, he could get a title shot his next time out. The fight announcement also caught many by surprise but Welch revealed it was the UFC’s idea to make the bout.
Paulo Costa dubs ‘The Axe Murderer’ as his favorite fighter of all time
UFC fighter Paulo Costa has named mixed martial arts legend Wanderlei Silva as his favourite fighter of all time. Over the course of the last few months, Paulo Costa has seemingly gone from one of the biggest villains in the Ultimate Fighting Championship to one of the biggest heroes – and he’s done so by showing off his incredibly unique personality.
Rizin keen to book Nate Diaz vs Floyd Mayweather
Rizin are interested in booking a boxing super fight between Nate Diaz and Floyd Mayweather. The Stockton legend is now a free agent having fought out his UFC contract with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. In his post fight interview, the 37-year-old said,. “I want to...
Daniel Cormier explains altercation with Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules: “I had to put him in his place because he’s being disrespectful”
UFC legend Daniel Cormier has explained the altercation he had with Seth Rollins during his Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules. It’s well known that Daniel Cormier has always been a big fan of professional wrestling and on Saturday night, he got the chance to step foot inside a WWE ring for the first time at WWE Extreme Rules.
WWE・
Scott Coker explains what it would take for Bellator to add a 165lbs division
Bellator president Scott Coker has explained what it would take for the promotion to add a 165lbs division. For the longest time now, a lot of fans, fighters and pundit have been discussing the possibility of a 165-pound division being added across mixed martial arts. Alongside this being implemented, it would also probably shift the welterweight limit from 170 up to 175, largely to maintain the 10-pound gap between so many of the weight classes.
