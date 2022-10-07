ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17x2ei_0iQOZBRv00
Missing: Justin Chen. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing.

Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home.

Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says Chen may have traveled to White Plains or Midtown Manhattan.

Chen was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white Adidas sneakers and was carrying a green canvas backpack, police said.

Anyone who may see Chen is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700, email dryan@orangetown.com, or call or text 845-587-4505.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Orangetown and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

Otis Jones
4d ago

everyone put their hands together and pray for this little young man and his family hope you guys find them check some of his friends' houses

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Nyack, NY
City
White Plains, NY
Nyack, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rockland County, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store

A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Used CT Victim's ID To Buy $47.9K Rolex Watch: Police

A 55-year-old Paterson man used a Connecticut victim's information to buy himself a $47,905 Rolex watch in New York City, authorities said. Douglas Cantey has been wanted by police since May, when the victim told police he'd gotten a UPS delivery of an empty Rolex watch that he didn't purchase, the Darien Police Department said. The victim then found an unauthorized purchase of $47,905 in his bank statement, police said.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Voice Orangetown
Hudson Valley Post

Inked & Charged: Highland Woman Arrested For Allowing 10 Year Old To Get Tattooed

A Highland woman was arrested last week after allegedly allowing her young child to get a tattoo. 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, October 4th, as reported by the Town of Lloyd Police, on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. It was alleged that Thomas allowed her 10-year-old son to receive a large permanent ink tattoo on his body.
HIGHLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
Daily Voice

Multiple Shootings Leave 1 Victim Hospitalized On Jersey Shore

Three separate shooting incidents that took place within nine hours of each other have left one victim hospitalized, authorities said. At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to shots fired at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Ave. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a home in that location had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed For String Of Burglaries In Hudson Valley

Following a month-long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been arrested for burglary and a host of other charges.Leonard L. Taylor, age 66, of Middletown, was arrested on Monday. Oct. 3, by the Village of Walden Police after a brief foot chase in the village.Taylor's arrest concludes a month-lo…
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
378K+
Followers
56K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy