Taffy B
4d ago

Congratulations Lynette wishing you well! Looking forward to what is in Mark's future his a talented guy with a bright future I'm sure. . and most of all a real friend.

Cynthia Molina
4d ago

Weird about respect? Mark went all out for Lynette to the point of losing his job. Lynette should have acknowledged that. All the viewers deserve that. I was hoping for more. It feels like a one-sided friendship.

Carmelina
3d ago

I. going to miss these two. I love KTLA because they cover so much information. There is no other news that delivers like KTLA. I am happy for Lynnette and Mark. I know Mark will bounce back. He's so good looking and talented. I can't wait to see where he will end up. Lynnette good luck.

Distractify

Why Did Lynette Romero Leave KTLA? Here's What She Said

Will KTLA be the same without Lynette Romero as one of the leading news anchors? It was announced that after 24 years with the TV station, Lynette will be leaving. What’s the reasoning behind her decision to leave? And what's next for Lynette Romero? Here’s what KTLA fans should know.
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero's Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
msn.com

Former KTLA anchor Lynette Romero lands at 'Today in LA' on NBC4

Lynette Romero, whose recent departure from KTLA was followed by the firing of co-anchor Mark Mester, will join KNBC on its weekday morning newscast starting Monday, Oct. 10. Romero had been at KTLA for 24 years, most recently as weekend news co-anchor with Mester. The station announced her departure on Wednesday, Sept. 14, prompting Mester to criticize how it had been handled on the air Saturday, Sept. 17.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to L.A.'s KTLA-TV Anchor Mark Mester?

For many years, Mark Mester and Lynette Romero have been a constant fixture on KTLA-TV 5 News’ weekend morning lineup for Los Angeles residents. Romero had already departed the station, and her last day was September 14, 2022. But now that she has quit, drama has erupted at KTLA. Romero’s co-host and best friend, Mark Mester, has done something very brave to stand up for her. However, after all this drama unfolding, fans wonder what happened to Mark Mester at KTLA and if he is leaving the station. We reveal all the details and the anchor’s background in this Mark Mester wiki.
howafrica.com

Another Rapper Fatally Shot In Los Angeles In Just Weeks

Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce was fatally shot while he was walking home and talking on the phone with his pregnant wife. His killing comes a few weeks after the shooting deaths of two other rappers – PnB Rock and Kee Riches – in the Southland. According to...
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Page Six

'Shahs of Sunset' star Mike Shouhed cuts deal in domestic violence case

“Shahs of Sunset” alum Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence charges will be dismissed thanks to a deal he cut with prosecutors. The former Bravolebrity is set to enter a diversion program that will dismiss his domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness charges upon completion, according to court documents filed on Sept. 30 and obtained by Page Six. Shouhed, 43, agreed to take anger management and parenting classes, as well as complete a gun safety course and community service. He’s also barred from owning or possessing a firearm until he finishes the program. Shouhed was arrested in March for allegedly getting...
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation. In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
OK! Magazine

Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle

Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
TMZ.com

Rapper Blasts Crowd with Weed Smoke Instead of Fog Machine

The crowd at Kushstock did exactly what they wanted to do -- get super stoned -- because one of the acts swapped out a simple fog machine for weed smoke that got blasted into the audience!!!. Rapper Chucky Chuck gave his fans an experience they'll never forget, though the memory...
E! News

Nia Long Shares Family Photo With Sons Weeks After Fiancé Ime Udoka's Scandal

Watch: Nia Long SPEAKS OUT After Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics Suspension. Nia Long is focused on enjoying time with those closest to her. Nearly three weeks after her fiancé Ime Udoka spoke out about his suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics, the Best Man actress shared a glimpse into her world with their son Kez, 10, as well as her son Massai, 21, from a previous relationship. Alongside an Oct. 9 Instagram selfie of the trio, she posted a black heart emoji.
Deadline

Austin Stoker Dies: 'Assault On Precinct 13' & 'Roots' Actor Was 92

Austin Stoker, the Trinidadian-American actor from Assault on Precinct 13 and Roots, has died. His wife Robin Stoker confirmed the actor’s death happened on Friday, October 7, his 92nd birthday. Stoker reportedly died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones due to renal failure. The actor is survived by his wife of over 40 years, his daughter Tiffany, his son Origen and his two grandsons Marcus and little Austin. Born and raised in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, Stoker began acting at the age of 11. When he was 16, he joined The Whitehall Players and four years later he would travel to NYC when...
E! News

Adam Levine and Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Enjoy a Beach Day Weeks After DM Scandal

Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Everything is beachy keen between Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo. On Oct. 8, weeks after the Maroon 5 frontman denied affair accusations, he and the pregnant Victoria's Secret model were spotted looking cozy on a day out by the seaside with their family in central California. Behati, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, was all smiles as she sat by her husband on a blanket on the sand. The group also enjoyed a bike ride together.
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Clare Crawley has found her happily ever after. The Bachelorette alum is engaged after boyfriend and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins popped the question at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 7, a source confirms to E! News. Per the insider, the romantic proposal went down during the unified lantern release—something that Clare later documented in an Instagram post on Oct. 10.
