JLCM’s 2022-23 Period Product Campaign kicked off on Oct. 7

JLCM member Marcia Freeman, right, delivers donated period products to Osborne High School. Special

The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta’s Gives Committee announced the kick-off of the 2022-23 Period Product Campaign.

This annual fundraising event helps the League collect period products and donations for women and girls in need who may be experiencing period poverty.

“Did you know that 1 in 4 people struggle to purchase period products due to lack of income,” said Ariel Starke, Chair of JLCM Gives. “This is called period poverty, and chances are you know someone who has experienced it — a neighbor, co-worker, classmate, friend.”

JLCM strives to help end period poverty for women and girls in Cobb County, and for their fifth annual Period Product Campaign, they have set a new goal of donating 75,000 products to those in need.

“The lack of access to period products spans across demographics,” Starke said, “and with the help of donors from across the country, we are able to make a dent in this need.”

A majority of period products received are donated to community partners like homeless shelters, food pantries and women's crisis centers. Last year, JLCM was able to donate to every middle and high school in Cobb County and Marietta that requested products.

Most of the 12 million women ages 12 to 52 who live below the poverty line in the U.S. don’t have access to period products. The cost of these products is not included in health insurance, flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts, and public benefits programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Women, Infants and Children; and Medicaid cannot be used to purchase period products.

The Alliance for Period Supplies estimates that only 4% of women are aware of a local resource where free or reduced cost period supplies are available.

The campaign will be running through October. JLCM invites residents to make a monetary donation online at https://givebutter.com/qK0DWP or purchase an item from their Amazon Wish List at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1J1ELOIV0JNRR?ref_=wl_share .

For more information, visit jlcm.org .