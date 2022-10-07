South Cobb lawmaker backs anti-cityhood Mableton group at town hall

This map by Cobb County government shows the boundaries of Cobb’s existing six cities. Voters rejected the cities of Lost Mountain, East Cobb and Vinings in May. A referendum on the proposed city of Mableton is scheduled for Nov. 8. Cobb County

With just a month until Election Day, one of the biggest battles brewing in Cobb County is not between two candidates, but over a proposal to incorporate what would become the county's biggest city.

This week, one of south Cobb’s representatives in the Georgia House, David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, came out forcefully against the ballot measure to incorporate Mableton. Wilkerson shared his opposition to the effort Thursday evening at a virtual town hall hosted by Preserve South Cobb, the group formed in April to oppose the push for Mableton cityhood.

Mableton is envisioned as a “city lite,” which would offer just four services — zoning, code enforcement, sanitation, and parks and recreation — to around 78,000 people in the southernmost part of the county, between Austell and Smyrna. A feasibility study commissioned by the South Cobb Alliance, a pro-cityhood nonprofit now known as MabletonYES!, found the city would collect $14.6 million per year and spend $11.4 million, leaving it with a $3.2 million budget surplus, without raising taxes on residents.

Cobb County government, meanwhile, estimates incorporating the city would cost the county about $10.8 million annually in lost revenue.

Earlier this year, House Bill 839 was approved by the Georgia General Assembly with broad bipartisan support. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill in May, clearing the way for a November referendum on Mableton cityhood. During the primary elections around the same time, three cityhood pushes in Cobb failed, efforts that would have incorporated the cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings.

A new ally

Wilkerson said he opposed the three cityhood movements earlier this year but told advocates of Mableton cityhood he would sign on, so long as the area around the East-West Connector he represents was not included in the proposed city’s boundaries.

Though he will soon no longer represent that area as a result of redistricting, Wilkerson heard residents' opposition to becoming part of Mableton while representing them. The area was included in the boundaries anyway.

“What I have told the (pro-cityhood) advocates all along is that I do not believe that the portion of the proposed city that I represented would be in favor of it,” Wilkerson said. “I’ve been there for a few years and I’ve never heard anybody say they want to be a city.”

Wilkerson said he decided to become more active in the debate because of the confusion around who would be included in Mableton.

“I don’t think it’s good for the county and I don’t think it’s good for the residents,” Wilkerson said of the proposal. “Your taxes will go up. The services – now you have a county chairwoman in Lisa Cupid who has advocates on the board and they’re making positive changes. So, a $1 billion budget is a lot more than having a couple million in new taxes.”

In other words, Wilkerson was touting the benefits of part of Cobb's more than $1 billion dollar budget going toward south Cobb, compared to roughly $3 million budget surplus a city of Mableton would collect.

Same taxes?

Preserve South Cobb members gave a litany of reasons why they oppose Mableton cityhood, starting with cityhood proponents' claim that taxes will stay the same while services will improve.

Christie Lynn, a Preserve South Cobb organizer, said the city’s revenue would come from taxes paid by Mableton’s residents to the county. She said the plan is for those taxes to then be reallocated to the city to provide pay for the four services the city would offer.

“This was talked about with the other cityhood referendums, and part of why the other cities were rejected is because it’s not realistic,” Lynn said. “Everything points to the fact that the county would have to raise taxes to make up from the loss of revenue from that money that they’d have to allocate to the city.”

Lynn said residents should expect the city to implement its own millage rate, which would be added to the county rate. The millage rate is used to determine property taxes, with one mill equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

In a table shared during the town hall, Lynn said residents of unincorporated Cobb pay a combined millage rate, including that of Cobb schools and police and fire, of 30.35 mills, while the average combined rate for Cobb cities, including municipal rates, is 36.3 mills.

“I think we can make an inference there about what it would cost to be incorporated,” Lynn said.

Better Services?

Preserve South Cobb also sought to dissect the second part of the promise from MabletonYES! of “same taxes, better services” during its town hall.

The group praised the Cobb Board of Commissioners, led by Lisa Cupid, for passing recent code amendments dealing with apartments in disrepair, unmaintained lawns and shortages of code enforcement officers. Lynn cited the actions as one reason why the code enforcement proposed by the pro-cityhood group is not necessary.

Another service proposed by MabletonYES! for the proposed city is zoning. Lynn cited the work of Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents south Cobb, in saying zoning changes are unnecessary. Lynn said Sheffield and the commissioners listen to the Mableton Improvement Coalition on zoning, a community group that makes recommendations to the board on zoning requests.

"The county commission as a whole votes in concurrence with MIC and (Sheffield) every time," Lynn said of rezoning requests since January 2021.

Lynn also cited an interview Leroy Tre' Hutchins, a Cobb school board member and Mableton cityhood advocate, did with NPR Planet Money in July when he said the city would become home to a "Six Flags Entertainment District."

Lynn asked how this vision would be financed without raising taxes before turning to the example of Truist Park to explain that the stadium remains a tax burden, zoning and code enforcement aside.

"That's been a tremendous amount of development, but if that could have been accomplished with zoning and code enforcement alone, the county would not have had to have used almost $400 million in taxpayer investment via a bond," Lynn said. "It's costing us $15 million annually as taxpayers, so why would they spend all that money if you can build that area by just changing the zoning and making people cut their weeds? It's just not a realistic promise."

Preserve South Cobb closed the town hall by citing the efforts from the county commission to determine a solution to trash pickup as another reason to oppose cityhood. It also said concerns about parks and recreation, the fourth service the new city would provide, are unfounded, because the south Cobb area already has thriving sports leagues and well-maintained park facilities.

The group also said it is concerned about unspecified infrastructure costs and a lack of long-term plans for city infrastructure, such as a city hall, and returned to previous efforts at cityhood, like the push for Vinings, that failed in May.

"We are not unique in saying that cityhood, especially under city-lite, does not have a clear benefit," Lynn said.

Preserve South Cobb will next present its case against cityhood at a forum hosted by the Mableton Improvement Coalition and Austell Community Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Proponents of the ballot measure will also speak at the forum. Registration is open until Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. on mableton.org.