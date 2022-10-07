Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
Multi-Chemotherapy Regimen Elicits Improved Outcomes in Rare Form of Pediatric Lung Cancer, But More Research is Needed
The use of a multi-agent chemotherapy regimen resulted in improved outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma, a rare form of lung cancer, when compared with other regimens. Treatment with a four-chemotherapy regimen was associated with better outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma compared with...
COVID Risk for Cancer Survivors
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, people with cancer have heard conflicting messages about their risk. People with active cancer—especially blood cancers like leukemia. or lymphoma—and those receiving certain types of cancer treatment are more likely to have worse COVID outcomes. What’s more, they may not respond as well to COVID vaccines, especially if they are taking medications that damage antibody-producing B cells. But this does not appear to be the case for cancer survivors.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
Barriers to older-adult participation in cancer trials ‘likely exist above the patient’
Adults aged older than 70 years expressed the same level of interest in participating in cancer clinical trials as younger adults, according to study results in a research letter published in JAMA Network Open. However, stringent trial criteria leave older adults more often unable to enroll in studies for novel...
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
curetoday.com
Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer
Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
msn.com
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
Is it possible to detect oral cancer early?
A dentist may detect oral cancer during a routine dental checkup. If they suspect abnormalities in the oral cavity, they may refer the person to a doctor or cancer specialist for more tests. the tongue, lips, gums, palate, teeth, and inside lining of the cheeks. If a person develops cancer...
ajmc.com
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
Lymphedema Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Lymphedema involves painful swelling that affects the arms and legs, and other parts of the body. Read on for causes, symptoms, and how to get treated.
Radical new treatment offers hope to 10,000 Britons a year who suffer bladder cancer as early immuno-therapy could save patients from life-changing surgery
Giving immune-system-boosting drugs to cancer patients before surgery rather than afterwards significantly decreases the chances of the disease returning, research suggests. In a pivotal trial, bladder-cancer patients were given the treatment, known as immunotherapy, for two months in the run-up to having their diseased bladder removed, and some arrived for the procedure completely cancer-free.
healio.com
Frailty status more predictive of TAVR outcomes than cancer status
Among patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement, increased frailty was independently associated with worse outcomes, including all-cause death, whereas cancer history did not independently affect frailty-adjusted mortality. In a single-center analysis of adults with aortic stenosis stratified by cancer history, researchers also found that composite frailty score was not associated...
healio.com
Patients with COVID-19 and comorbid conditions have increased odds of hospital readmission
Readmission within 30 days of discharge was common among survivors of COVID-19, and more so in those with comorbidities, researchers found. “We are interested in improving patient outcomes,” Anthony D. Harris, MD, MPH, infectious disease physician and epidemiologist in the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told Healio. “Figuring out the rate of readmission for patients with coronavirus disease and risk factors for readmission will hopefully improve knowledge, eventually leading to improved patient outcomes.”
healio.com
Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?
The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
Healthline
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation: What You Should Know
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation can treat several types of cancers and some noncancerous conditions. It involves giving healthy stem cells to someone to replace damaged or depleted reserves of stem cells and to help treat disease. This article will provide more information about the process and why it can be...
ajmc.com
Dupilumab Outcomes Similar in CRSwNP Among Treatment-Naïve, Postsurgical Patients
The effect of dupilumab was investigated among patients with severe and uncontrolled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Among patients who did or did not undergo surgery to treat their chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), dupilumab led to similar outcomes regarding nasal obstruction (NO), sense of smell, and local inflammation.
physiciansweekly.com
Adjuvant Therapy for Stage II and III Uterine Leiomyosarcoma
When it comes to uterine leiomyosarcoma (uLMS), the best adjuvant treatment has yet to be determined. Researchers assessed the frequency with which stage II and III uLMS had adjuvant chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and they investigated whether or not such treatment was associated with improved survival. It was determined whether patients with stage II or III uLMS who were treated between 2004 and 2016 were included in the National Cancer Database. Adjuvant radiation treatment and chemotherapy use factors were estimated using multivariate regression models. An inverse probability of treatment weighted (IPTW) propensity score technique was used to examine the effect of chemotherapy on all-cause mortality, with the receipt of radiation therapy adjusting the outcome model for observed confounders. To assess radiation therapy’s effect on overall mortality, investigators once again used the IPTW propensity score approach after controlling for the use of adjuvant chemotherapy. Around 890 people were found to be patients. The percentage of patients receiving adjuvant chemotherapy rose from 62.2% in 2010 to 70.4% in 2016, whereas the percentage receiving radiation treatment fell from 26.7% in 2010 to 10.4% in 2016. Radiation therapy was less standard for patients with stage III illnesses than for those with stage II diseases. Among patients with stage III disease, those who received chemotherapy had a 30% lower risk of all-cause mortality after propensity score weighting (HR 0.70, 95% CI 0.45-0.98), but those with stage II disease saw no change in mortality (HR 0.93, 95% CI 0.70-1.20). Compared to patients without radiation therapy, those with stage II tumors had a 26% lower risk of mortality (HR 0.74; 95% CI, 0.53-0.99), and those with stage III disease had a 57% lower risk of mortality (HR 0.43; 95% CI, 0.18-0.99). Chemotherapy is being used, and radiation therapy is decreasing for women with stage II-III uLMS. There is a correlation between the use of adjuvant chemotherapy and decreased survival in stage II patients, but no correlation between the use of radiation therapy and survival in stage III patients.
cancernetwork.com
Red Blood Cell Transfusions Impact Survival Outcomes in Endometrial Cancer
Receipt of red blood cell transfusions can negatively impact survival outcomes in patients with endometrial cancers, while ovarian cancers were most affected by preoperative global health status. Receipt of red blood cell (RBC) transfusions had a negative effect on prognosis for patients with endometrial cancer, and preoperative global health status...
targetedonc.com
Results of Maintenance Olaparib/Bevacizumab in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Isabelle Ray-Coquard, MD, discusses the final overall survival results from the phase 3 PAOLA-1/ENGOT-ov25 trial. Isabelle Ray-Coquard, MD, university lecturer – hospital practitioner, coordinator of the INCa-certified network of expert centers for Rare Ovarian Tumor at Centra Leon Berard, discusses the final overall survival (OS) results from the phase 3 PAOLA-1/ENGOT-ov25 trial (NCT02477644).
Comments / 0