Cancer

curetoday.com

Multi-Chemotherapy Regimen Elicits Improved Outcomes in Rare Form of Pediatric Lung Cancer, But More Research is Needed

The use of a multi-agent chemotherapy regimen resulted in improved outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma, a rare form of lung cancer, when compared with other regimens. Treatment with a four-chemotherapy regimen was associated with better outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma compared with...
Cancer Health

COVID Risk for Cancer Survivors

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, people with cancer have heard conflicting messages about their risk. People with active cancer—especially blood cancers like leukemia. or lymphoma—and those receiving certain types of cancer treatment are more likely to have worse COVID outcomes. What’s more, they may not respond as well to COVID vaccines, especially if they are taking medications that damage antibody-producing B cells. But this does not appear to be the case for cancer survivors.
msn.com

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress

Aspirin could increase survival in cancer

Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
curetoday.com

Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer

Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
msn.com

The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers

Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
Medical News Today

Is it possible to detect oral cancer early?

A dentist may detect oral cancer during a routine dental checkup. If they suspect abnormalities in the oral cavity, they may refer the person to a doctor or cancer specialist for more tests. the tongue, lips, gums, palate, teeth, and inside lining of the cheeks. If a person develops cancer...
Daily Mail

Radical new treatment offers hope to 10,000 Britons a year who suffer bladder cancer as early immuno-therapy could save patients from life-changing surgery

Giving immune-system-boosting drugs to cancer patients before surgery rather than afterwards significantly decreases the chances of the disease returning, research suggests. In a pivotal trial, bladder-cancer patients were given the treatment, known as immunotherapy, for two months in the run-up to having their diseased bladder removed, and some arrived for the procedure completely cancer-free.
healio.com

Frailty status more predictive of TAVR outcomes than cancer status

Among patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement, increased frailty was independently associated with worse outcomes, including all-cause death, whereas cancer history did not independently affect frailty-adjusted mortality. In a single-center analysis of adults with aortic stenosis stratified by cancer history, researchers also found that composite frailty score was not associated...
healio.com

Patients with COVID-19 and comorbid conditions have increased odds of hospital readmission

Readmission within 30 days of discharge was common among survivors of COVID-19, and more so in those with comorbidities, researchers found. “We are interested in improving patient outcomes,” Anthony D. Harris, MD, MPH, infectious disease physician and epidemiologist in the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told Healio. “Figuring out the rate of readmission for patients with coronavirus disease and risk factors for readmission will hopefully improve knowledge, eventually leading to improved patient outcomes.”
healio.com

Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?

The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
Healthline

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation: What You Should Know

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation can treat several types of cancers and some noncancerous conditions. It involves giving healthy stem cells to someone to replace damaged or depleted reserves of stem cells and to help treat disease. This article will provide more information about the process and why it can be...
ajmc.com

Dupilumab Outcomes Similar in CRSwNP Among Treatment-Naïve, Postsurgical Patients

The effect of dupilumab was investigated among patients with severe and uncontrolled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Among patients who did or did not undergo surgery to treat their chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), dupilumab led to similar outcomes regarding nasal obstruction (NO), sense of smell, and local inflammation.
physiciansweekly.com

Adjuvant Therapy for Stage II and III Uterine Leiomyosarcoma

When it comes to uterine leiomyosarcoma (uLMS), the best adjuvant treatment has yet to be determined. Researchers assessed the frequency with which stage II and III uLMS had adjuvant chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and they investigated whether or not such treatment was associated with improved survival. It was determined whether patients with stage II or III uLMS who were treated between 2004 and 2016 were included in the National Cancer Database. Adjuvant radiation treatment and chemotherapy use factors were estimated using multivariate regression models. An inverse probability of treatment weighted (IPTW) propensity score technique was used to examine the effect of chemotherapy on all-cause mortality, with the receipt of radiation therapy adjusting the outcome model for observed confounders. To assess radiation therapy’s effect on overall mortality, investigators once again used the IPTW propensity score approach after controlling for the use of adjuvant chemotherapy. Around 890 people were found to be patients. The percentage of patients receiving adjuvant chemotherapy rose from 62.2% in 2010 to 70.4% in 2016, whereas the percentage receiving radiation treatment fell from 26.7% in 2010 to 10.4% in 2016. Radiation therapy was less standard for patients with stage III illnesses than for those with stage II diseases. Among patients with stage III disease, those who received chemotherapy had a 30% lower risk of all-cause mortality after propensity score weighting (HR 0.70, 95% CI 0.45-0.98), but those with stage II disease saw no change in mortality (HR 0.93, 95% CI 0.70-1.20). Compared to patients without radiation therapy, those with stage II tumors had a 26% lower risk of mortality (HR 0.74; 95% CI, 0.53-0.99), and those with stage III disease had a 57% lower risk of mortality (HR 0.43; 95% CI, 0.18-0.99). Chemotherapy is being used, and radiation therapy is decreasing for women with stage II-III uLMS. There is a correlation between the use of adjuvant chemotherapy and decreased survival in stage II patients, but no correlation between the use of radiation therapy and survival in stage III patients.
cancernetwork.com

Red Blood Cell Transfusions Impact Survival Outcomes in Endometrial Cancer

Receipt of red blood cell transfusions can negatively impact survival outcomes in patients with endometrial cancers, while ovarian cancers were most affected by preoperative global health status. Receipt of red blood cell (RBC) transfusions had a negative effect on prognosis for patients with endometrial cancer, and preoperative global health status...
targetedonc.com

Results of Maintenance Olaparib/Bevacizumab in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Isabelle Ray-Coquard, MD, discusses the final overall survival results from the phase 3 PAOLA-1/ENGOT-ov25 trial. Isabelle Ray-Coquard, MD, university lecturer – hospital practitioner, coordinator of the INCa-certified network of expert centers for Rare Ovarian Tumor at Centra Leon Berard, discusses the final overall survival (OS) results from the phase 3 PAOLA-1/ENGOT-ov25 trial (NCT02477644).
