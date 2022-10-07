Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Three Emporia girls tennis players qualify for state
Three Emporia High School girls tennis players qualified for the Class 5A state tournament at the Emporia regional on Saturday. Freshman Kali Keough finished second in singles and the doubles team of freshman Peyton Chanley and junior Ashlyn Foraker came in sixth. (The top six singles and doubles finishers qualified.)
The week ahead in Emporia High School athletics
Regular seasons are beginning to wind down as two Emporia High sports teams are into KSHSAA postseason play. The girls golf team hosted a KSHSAA 5A regional on Monday at the Municipal Golf Course and the tennis team has three players that qualified for the KSHSAA state tournament (Kali Keough in singles, Ashlynn Foraker and Peyton Chanley in doubles), which begins Friday morning at Andover. The event will run for two days.
Emporia girls golf qualify for state tournament
The Emporia High School girls golf team qualified for the KSHSAA Class 5A state tournament on Monday afternoon. The Lady Spartans, who hosted one of the three 5A regional tournaments at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, shot 337 as a team to finish second place. They were led by senior Olivia Eckert, who shot a 78.
James W. Pickert
James W. Pickert of Emporia died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home. He was 87.
An impact across the nation: ESU Debate alumni, directors react to loss of 148-year-old program
Emporia State University’s debate program began in 1874 and now is part of the university’s communications program — and one of its most successful teams. The team has won three national championships including the 1993 and 2013 Cross Examination Debate Association championships and the 2013 National Debate Tournament. It has also won countless other awards and come close to winning more national championships in the past.
Emporia State football rolls in win over Central Missouri
The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-27 win over Central Missouri at Welch Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets got off to a fast start, scoring 17 unanswered points in the first quarter. Caden Dodson got ESU on the board with a 34-yard field goal on the game’s first drive. The Hornets went up 10-0 on a five-yard touchdown run from Billy Ross Jr. and 17-0 on a four-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Tyler Kahmann with just under two minutes to play.
Flint Hills cowgirl shows the boys how it's done
Mamas, hope that your babies grow up to be cowgirls just like Bobbie Hammond. This petite powerhouse regaled a packed house Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green with tales of ranching and rodeoing in the Flint Hills and beyond. “The Story of Bobbie Hammond, or Why Cowboyin’ is...
USD 252's Dr. Mike Argabright named Kansas Superintendent of the Year
Southern Lyon County USD 252 Superintendent Dr. Michael Argabright has been named the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Past and present USD 252 staff and students - along with members of the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association (KSSA) and Dr. Argabright’s family - piled into the Olpe school gym to surprise Argabright with the award Tuesday morning.
Walter Kent O’Shel
Walter Kent O’Shel died on October 8, 2022 in Emporia. He was 75 years old. Walter was born on September 18, 1947 in Emporia Kansas, the son of Walter Odell and Roberta Ellen (Martin) O’Shel. He graduated from Emporia High School. He worked in maintenance for 44 years, and also enjoyed auto mechanics. He married Janet Akers on December 14, 1969 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his daughter, Tania (Scot) Harrington of Emporia, KS; two brothers, Charles (Brenda) O’Shel of Gainesville, TX, Michael O’Shel of Emporia, KS; sister-in-law, Marsha Akers of Houston, TX; grandchild, Chase Harrington, and many nieces and nephews.
Debora Sue Johnson
Debora Sue Johnson, 64, of Madison passed away early Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was born March 14, 1958 in Eureka, Kansas the daughter of Cecil O. and Betty E. Smith Titus. Debora attended Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1976.
Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills plans new mural for downtown, celebrates Hispanic history
Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, an organization focused on connecting people with the culture and history of Emporia, announces the commissioning of a new mural. The large mural, to be located at 6th and Mechanic, will celebrate the rich and colorful history of Emporia’s Hispanic/Latino communities. The parts played...
Missouri woman suffers serious injuries in rollover
A Missouri woman suffered serious injuries after her car rolled on Interstate 35 Sunday morning. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Meyers, 30-year-old Denise Pennington of Liberty, Mo., was heading southbound on I-35 in her 2002 Honda Civic when she went off the roadway and inside the gravel median around 9:55 a.m. at mile marker 137.
Ross Dress for Less celebrates grand opening
Brisk autumn weather greeted a large crowd Saturday morning for the grand opening of Ross Dress For Less in the Emporia Pavilions shopping center at 2724 W. 24th Ave. Mike Sutherland, Ross store manager in Derby, presented a $2,500 donation to Emporia Middle School during the official grand opening ribbon cutting.
Exploratorium opens at Lyon County History Center
Happy children were the highlight of the Loretto Langley Kids Zone grand opening Saturday morning at the Lyon County History Center in downtown Emporia. The Kids Zone, newly named the Loretto Langley Exploratorium, features the Tinker Thinker Lab, an activity wall, a puppet theatre and stage, a dramatic play area, and a playhouse with a barnyard area for the smallest explorers.
Melanie Smith provides one-stop shop for Emporia's furry friends
Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Raise Your Paws owner Melanie Smith. Watching a trainer work with her family’s Australian cattle dog, Melanie Smith got an idea. She could do this for other people. Now, the owner of Raise Your Paws runs a one-stop shop for local dog parents to get everything they need for their furry friends.
UPDATE: Reported fire at Transfer Station
A fire at the Emporia/Lyon County Transfer Station Monday morning was put out before first responders arrived, Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said. “It sounds like some fireworks were ... improperly disposed of,” Conley said. “They got everything out before we got there.”. Lyon County firefighters were called...
Big Head Todd and the Monsters come to Emporia Granada Theatre
Big Head Todd and The Monsters performed at the Emporia Granada Theatre Saturday night to an enthusiastic crowd. The band has earned a dedicated following since forming in 1984. Their 1993 album, "Sister Sweetly," was recorded with Prince and went platinum.
City to hold public meeting on Highland Street improvements
The City of Emporia has preliminary engineering plans for Highland Street Improvements (12th Avenue to 16th Avenue). This project is anticipated to take up to six months, weather permitting. The Emporia Engineering Department will hold a public informational meeting on Oct. 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. All property owners and...
Eastside Community Group celebrates sell-out for annual fish fry
Community support was so great they ran out of fish!. Saturday’s Emporia Eastside Community Group Fish Fry, held at the Emporia Rec Center, was a rousing success. Andre Cox, Shyra Surmeier and Willie Finch are members of the Eastside Community Group and were busy helping set up and prep for the fish fry.
