Walter Kent O’Shel died on October 8, 2022 in Emporia. He was 75 years old. Walter was born on September 18, 1947 in Emporia Kansas, the son of Walter Odell and Roberta Ellen (Martin) O’Shel. He graduated from Emporia High School. He worked in maintenance for 44 years, and also enjoyed auto mechanics. He married Janet Akers on December 14, 1969 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his daughter, Tania (Scot) Harrington of Emporia, KS; two brothers, Charles (Brenda) O’Shel of Gainesville, TX, Michael O’Shel of Emporia, KS; sister-in-law, Marsha Akers of Houston, TX; grandchild, Chase Harrington, and many nieces and nephews.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO