ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NFL News Mailbag: What is Dan Campbell’s Slack, Who’s Ahead in the MVP Race, and Which Week 5 Games Excite the Most?

By Arif Hasan
profootballnetwork.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
profootballnetwork.com

10 Candidates To Replace Matt Rhule as Carolina Panthers Head Coach

After two-plus seasons of disappointment, the Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule. The former Baylor and Temple HC signed a seven-year, $60 million deal before the 2020 campaign. But despite high hopes, Rhule posted a ghastly 11-27 record and failed to create a workable offensive environment. Steve Wilks,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
profootballnetwork.com

College Football Picks and Predictions for Week 7: Early Line Value

UTSA vs. FIU (under 63.5 points) As great as this UTSA team is, the points are in question here solely because of FIU’s inept offense. Rashad Wisdom is back playing his best football for the Roadrunners, setting the program record for solo tackles this past week, and his play anchors the UTSA defense.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Rondale Moore Waiver Wire Week 6: Should Fantasy Managers Add Him?

Rondale Moore has become a Week 6 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers after a seven-reception, 68-yard receiving performance last week. Let’s examine whether fantasy managers should look to add Moore on the waiver wire this week or if we need more clarity about his role with the Arizona Cardinals going forward.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Dolphins vs. Jets Week 5 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Miami Dolphins at New York Jets matchup in Week 5. Will Teddy Bridgewater pilot Miami’s offense to the same degree of success it saw under Tua Tagovailoa? Will Zach Wilson keep the good vibes rolling in New York after last week’s victory?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Williams
Person
Micah Parsons
profootballnetwork.com

Is J.D. McKissic or Brian Robinson a Waiver Wire Add in Week 6?

The Washington Commanders backfield is an intriguing situation for fantasy football managers, but are either J.D. McKissic or Brian Robinson worthy of a waiver wire add in Week 6? Can any of the three be a consistent fantasy producer who is worthy of starting, or are they simply players to stash right now? Let’s examine the waiver wire potential of McKissic and Robinson for fantasy managers in Week 6.
WASHINGTON, DC
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Standings Week 5: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs Retain First Place in AFC West

Week 5 of the NFL schedule answered a lot of questions in the NFL standings, and some teams are beginning to elevate themselves above the rest of the pack. Let’s take a look at the latest standings in both the AFC and NFC and determine which NFL players and teams are on the rise. For analysis on what players saw their stock rise and fall, scroll down below the complete list of standings.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today vs. the Jets?

The question of is Jaylen Waddle playing in Week 5 has gotten somewhat lost in all of the other activities surrounding the Miami Dolphins. However, for fantasy football managers, Waddle and the Dolphins’ offense is presenting quite a conundrum. Let’s examine Waddle’s latest injury updates and what fantasy managers should consider doing this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Seahawks#American Football#Nfl News#Lions
profootballnetwork.com

Is Tyreek Hill Playing Today vs. the Jets?

The question of is Tyreek Hill playing in Week 5 popped up on Thursday when the speedy Miami Dolphins WR was added to the injury report. That news sparked immediate concern for fantasy football managers, with Hill currently sitting as a top-five player at the position in terms of fantasy points per game. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news for Hill and the fantasy impact for Week 5.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Early Week 6 Bargain DFS Targets Include Eno Benjamin, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Mike Boone

If you’re looking for early Week 6 DFS targets before crafting your lineups, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess which player on each team has a great shot at outproducing expectations. Some of these guys will be pricey for good reasons. Others might be cheap, high-upside bargains.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 6?

Then there were 15. College football Week 6 saw just one team drop out of the race to remain undefeated through the entire season. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and spills, how did they make it through, and who is their next obstacle in the quest to go through the entire college football season undefeated?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code: $1,250 for Raiders-Chiefs MNF showdown

The best Caesars Kansas promo code is unleashing a trio of bonuses for Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Raiders. Bettors can secure a massive sportsbook bonus in addition to long-term membership benefits with this offer. Click here to get started with the “Full Caesar.”. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy