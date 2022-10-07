Read full article on original website
Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
Klobase Festival this weekend in Deming. Here are the details.
DEMING - Holy Family Catholic Church is celebrating its’ 94th annual Klobase Festival at 11 a.m. Sunday at Luna County Courthouse Park. The Klobase will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and plates will include sausage, beef brisket barbecue, potato salad, beans, coleslaw and bread for $10 a plate. The Holy Family Altar Society will sell desserts for 50 cents each. Beverages will also be available for purchase.
NM 15 oil spill public meeting coming Tuesday
Marley, LLC, the trucking company responsible for the spill and now cleanup of hundreds of gallons of emulsified oil that spilled from an overturned tanker truck on N.M. 15 on Sept. 26 will convene a public meeting Tuesday to brief interested residents about the ongoing cleanup. The meeting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center, where company representatives will be present to answer the public’s questions.
State begins slow response to NM 15 oil spill
After more than a week of official inaction, the New Mexico Environment Department has taken over the cleanup of hundreds of gallons of emulsified oil that spilled from an overturned tanker truck Sept. 26. The spilled oil, destined for a postponed state chip seal project on the highway, flowed down...
