Los Angeles, CA

Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
postnewsgroup.com

CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated

LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately delivering...
CALIFORNIA STATE
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off

The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
LOS ANGELES, CA
news3lv.com

New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Physical Rescue Crash Shuts Down Metrolink Tracks | Los Angeles

10.10.2022 | 1:57 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of an overturned vehicle. Arriving fire units found a single vehicle which had violently crashed into the railroad crossing and was overturned on the train tracks. Firefighters discovered the driver was trapped in the vehicle, and requested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Costco
nypressnews.com

Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

There is New Cannabis Nearby

Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideedition.com

Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

