Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria are growing in popularity among locals
Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles. The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.
Nury Martinez resigns as president of LA City Council following leaked audio of racist remarks
Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments.
Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez
Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
postnewsgroup.com
CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated
LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately delivering...
kion546.com
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
kcrw.com
$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off
The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
news3lv.com
New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
LA County Federation of Labor president resigns after racist conversation with LA councilmembers
Ron Herrera, the president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, resigned after a leaked audio recording revealed he was involved in a racist conversation with three city councilmembers.
californiaglobe.com
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
onscene.tv
Physical Rescue Crash Shuts Down Metrolink Tracks | Los Angeles
10.10.2022 | 1:57 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of an overturned vehicle. Arriving fire units found a single vehicle which had violently crashed into the railroad crossing and was overturned on the train tracks. Firefighters discovered the driver was trapped in the vehicle, and requested...
Cooler temperatures, chance of showers, thunderstorms expected in SoCal Tuesday
Southern California is going to start feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in parts of the region.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a hit and run accident was reported on Saturday afternoon, in Los Angeles. The officials confirmed that a man died due to the [..]
kcrw.com
LA redistricting is about power-brokering: Jan Perry on leaked racist audio
After racist audio involving LA City Council members was leaked, Angelenos must make their feelings clear about whether the involved parties should keep their seats, says former member Jan Perry. The opening of LA’s first new light-rail line in 10 years raises hopes for new investment – and fears of...
nypressnews.com
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online
News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
pasadenanow.com
There is New Cannabis Nearby
Velvet Cannabis, a new dispensary a few blocks west of theb Pasadena border with Eagle Rock, celebrated its official grand opening on a busy Saturday with specials and giveaways. The store has been open since April 20, a cannabis-significant date. (Marijuana came to be ubiquitous as “420” in slang after...
yovenice.com
Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
insideedition.com
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
