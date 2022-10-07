Marley, LLC, the trucking company responsible for the spill and now cleanup of hundreds of gallons of emulsified oil that spilled from an overturned tanker truck on N.M. 15 on Sept. 26 will convene a public meeting Tuesday to brief interested residents about the ongoing cleanup. The meeting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center, where company representatives will be present to answer the public’s questions.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO