Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold After Director Departed
Marvel’s upcoming “Blade” movie starring Mahershala Ali has been put on hold after the director departed recently, according to Comicbook. Director Bassim Tariq exited the project at the end of September with no public explanation. Production was set to begin in November but has now been put on hold. It is expected to begin in early 2023, but the November 2023 release will likely be delayed as a result.
Baby Springbok Joins the Herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
A new baby springbok (a type of antelope) has arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Dr. Mark Penning shared on Instagram. Dr. Penning, VP of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, wrote:. Meet the newest member of the springbok herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge! Born near the end of...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — First Look at the 100 Years of Wonder and a Preview of Holiday Offerings Coming to Disney Parks!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 9th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Hurricane Ian Landed at Disney World, EPCOT Celebrates 40 Years and Spooky Season is in full swing!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and...
‘Disney Animation Immersive Experience’ Coming Soon, First Stops in Toronto & Cleveland
Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh experience, has teamed up with Walt Disney Animation Studios to create the “Disney Animation Immersive Experience.”. The experience will debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022 before moving to Cleveland in February 2023. It’s described as “a sensory...
BREAKING: Cast Members Will Receive Both Theme Park Admission and Disney+ Bundle in 2023
Disney is walking back a controversial decision that offered Cast Members a choice between a Main Gate Pass (for theme park admission) or a Disney+ bundle subscription. They have confirmed that in 2023, Cast Members will get both. The Disney Parks Main Entrance Pass grants Cast Members the ability to...
New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan’s favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Introduces Date-Based Variable Pricing for Genie+ Service
Like Disneyland, Walt Disney World has now introduced date-based variable pricing for the Disney Genie+ service. The lowest prices still begin at $15 but will vary up to $22 per person, per day depending on the day. Genie+ can only be purchased on the day of your visit, and Disney recommends checking the My Disney Experience app for the current pricing.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/5/22 (Pizza Planet Apparel, Disney Munchling Mystery Pins, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We popped in to Celebrity 5&10 to see plenty of the new Baymax S’more Disney Munchling plush smiling at us. He is pretty cute. At Mickey’s of Hollywood we found an entire wall devoted to all...
Ashley Eckstein ‘Guided by the Light’ Star Wars Apparel Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After debuting at D23 Expo, Ashley Eckstein’s “Guided by the Light” collection of “Star Wars” apparel is now available at Disneyland Resort. We found the apparel in Star Traders at Disneyland. “Guided...
Marvel Delays Release Dates for ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ And More
Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we found out about this recent shift to the Marvel release schedule, affecting popular franchises such as Blade and Deadpool. “Deadpool 3” Has been moved from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024. “Blade” is being released on September 6, 2024, a large jump...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/6/22 (Creature from the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Figure, No ‘Ghoulish’ Showings, Scare Zone Fun at HHN, and More)
Welcome to another spooky night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s time to head back into the fog for another night of Halloween Horror Nights, but first, let’s make a quick visit to the Dead Coconut Club. If you’re a fan of Mold-A-Rama wax figures, there’s a...
More ‘Harry Potter’ Dark Mark Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood
Right in time for Halloween, more “Harry Potter” Dark Mark merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. This Dark Mark mini backpack features a faux black snakeskin fabric along the sides and back, with a clear vinyl front and top. The Dark Mark is featured at the center of the bag, and there is a silver chain connecting to the zipper.
The Haunted Mansion Halloween Display Debuts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
The Grand Floridian recently set up a display the dazzle any foolish mortals that happen to come across it. The pastry team at The Grand Floridian is known for their artistry and displays, with their decorated chocolate displays attracting guests year after year. This display is no different, with a gorgeously sculpted hearse and a nearby ode to Constance Hatchaway.
Kunchacko Boban, Mahesh Narayanan’s Festival Hit Film ‘Declaration’ Snapped Up by Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)
“Declaration” (“Ariyippu”) a festival hit film by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and popular actor-producer Kunchacko Boban, has been snapped up by Netflix. The film bowed at Locarno and is playing at the BFI London Film Festival. This week it plays in the Busan International Film Festival’s A Window on Asian Cinema strand. The Malayalam-language film follows Hareesh (Boban) and Reshmi (Divya Prabha), an immigrant couple from Kerala working in a medical gloves factory near Delhi, and who aspire to go abroad for a better life. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, when an old video resurfaces among the factory workers, it opens up a...
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Mini-Backpack & Wallpaper Shoulder Bag Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Welcome, foolish mortals, to Disneyland! We found two new Loungefly bags — a backpack and a shoulder bag —themed to the Haunted Mansion. They were both at the Emporium on our latest visit. Haunted Mansion...
REVIEW: Pumpkin Down Float from Ballast Point in Downtown Disney for Halloween 2022
Ballast Point Brewing Company at Downtown Disney District is serving up a new version of their Pumpkin Down Float this Halloween. Pumpkin Down Scottish ale, vanilla bean ice cream, rimmed with caramel drizzle and topped with a pumpkin spice strudel. This is obviously fantastic. It’s different than last year as...
New Walt Disney World Tees and Fuzzy Apparel Arrive for Winter
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has new T-shirts and a fuzzy outfit for the winter featuring the resort’s logos. Walt Disney World Mickey Head Logo Tee – $24.99. This blue tee features a yellow and blue Mickey...
REVIEW: Secret Menu Coca-Cola Autumn Spice Cooler From Hot Dog Hall of Fame at Universal CityWalk
There are a few secret menu drinks available at Universal Orlando Resort this season. In Universal CityWalk Orlando, guests can get the Autumn Spice Cooler from the secret menu of Hot Dog Hall of Fame. To get this drink, simply ask for it by name. Autumn Spice Cooler – $7...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour a King Bed Downtown Disney District View Room at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
Join us for a stay in a king bed room with a Downtown Disney District view at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel. If you prefer a video tour over photos, you’ll find that here:. In the entryway is a set of four hooks, perfect for hanging purses and jackets.
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Tumbler & Mug Now Available at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re looking to take a spin on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure… you may be on the wrong coast. But the merchandise is still here at Disneyland, and we found a new tumbler and ceramic mug themed to the attraction at the Emporium.
