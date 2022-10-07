ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold After Director Departed

Marvel’s upcoming “Blade” movie starring Mahershala Ali has been put on hold after the director departed recently, according to Comicbook. Director Bassim Tariq exited the project at the end of September with no public explanation. Production was set to begin in November but has now been put on hold. It is expected to begin in early 2023, but the November 2023 release will likely be delayed as a result.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Baby Springbok Joins the Herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A new baby springbok (a type of antelope) has arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Dr. Mark Penning shared on Instagram. Dr. Penning, VP of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, wrote:. Meet the newest member of the springbok herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge! Born near the end of...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Long
Person
Rob Letterman
WDW News Today

New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan’s favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Introduces Date-Based Variable Pricing for Genie+ Service

Like Disneyland, Walt Disney World has now introduced date-based variable pricing for the Disney Genie+ service. The lowest prices still begin at $15 but will vary up to $22 per person, per day depending on the day. Genie+ can only be purchased on the day of your visit, and Disney recommends checking the My Disney Experience app for the current pricing.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goosebumps#Vacationeer#Pavun Shetty#Original Film#Scholastic Entertainment#Wdw News
WDW News Today

More ‘Harry Potter’ Dark Mark Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood

Right in time for Halloween, more “Harry Potter” Dark Mark merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. This Dark Mark mini backpack features a faux black snakeskin fabric along the sides and back, with a clear vinyl front and top. The Dark Mark is featured at the center of the bag, and there is a silver chain connecting to the zipper.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Halloween Display Debuts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

The Grand Floridian recently set up a display the dazzle any foolish mortals that happen to come across it. The pastry team at The Grand Floridian is known for their artistry and displays, with their decorated chocolate displays attracting guests year after year. This display is no different, with a gorgeously sculpted hearse and a nearby ode to Constance Hatchaway.
TRAVEL
Variety

Kunchacko Boban, Mahesh Narayanan’s Festival Hit Film ‘Declaration’ Snapped Up by Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“Declaration” (“Ariyippu”) a festival hit film by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and popular actor-producer Kunchacko Boban, has been snapped up by Netflix. The film bowed at Locarno and is playing at the BFI London Film Festival. This week it plays in the Busan International Film Festival’s A Window on Asian Cinema strand. The Malayalam-language film follows Hareesh (Boban) and Reshmi (Divya Prabha), an immigrant couple from Kerala working in a medical gloves factory near Delhi, and who aspire to go abroad for a better life. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, when an old video resurfaces among the factory workers, it opens up a...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Pumpkin Down Float from Ballast Point in Downtown Disney for Halloween 2022

Ballast Point Brewing Company at Downtown Disney District is serving up a new version of their Pumpkin Down Float this Halloween. Pumpkin Down Scottish ale, vanilla bean ice cream, rimmed with caramel drizzle and topped with a pumpkin spice strudel. This is obviously fantastic. It’s different than last year as...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Tees and Fuzzy Apparel Arrive for Winter

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has new T-shirts and a fuzzy outfit for the winter featuring the resort’s logos. Walt Disney World Mickey Head Logo Tee – $24.99. This blue tee features a yellow and blue Mickey...
APPAREL
WDW News Today

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Tumbler & Mug Now Available at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re looking to take a spin on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure… you may be on the wrong coast. But the merchandise is still here at Disneyland, and we found a new tumbler and ceramic mug themed to the attraction at the Emporium.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy